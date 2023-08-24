JXN Water Launches New 24/7 Access Customer Helpline

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water, visit https://jxnwater.com/

JXN Water has introduced a new helpline, accessible at any hour, for its esteemed customers. This dedicated number serves as a convenient way for customers to communicate with the company.

The call center’s new number is 601-500-5200.

Customers of JXN Water can now dial the newly unveiled number at any time, day or night, to address a range of issues. Have a question about your billing? Need to report a leak that requires immediate attention? Want to document a service-related problem you’ve encountered? Or perhaps you wish to share your feedback on the quality of your water service? The new helpline covers it all.

“JXN Water is improving for the better by improving the overall customer service experience. This new number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, ensuring we’re able to quickly respond to customer’s questions and provide excellent support,” said Ted Henfin, JXN Water’s third-party water manager.

To make payments, JXN Water customers should continue paying online or at one of the 15 payment locations throughout the city. JXN Water has purchased multiple payment kiosks that will be operational soon to increase the number of payment locations.

The new helpline is poised to become an essential tool for customers to engage with JXN Water, making their voices heard and their concerns addressed promptly.