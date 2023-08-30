JXN Water: Do I need to filter my tap water?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JXN Water and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JXN Water visit https://jxnwater.com/

JXN Water conducts extensive testing daily to ensure your water is always safe to drink. Filtering tap water is a decision that depends on various factors, including your location, water source, and personal health preferences. Before deciding to filter your tap water, it’s essential to research and understand your local water quality.

Health issues also play a role in this decision. Some people, such as those with weakened immune systems or specific health conditions, might be more susceptible to contaminants in water. For such individuals, using a water filter can offer peace of mind and an added layer of protection.

Ultimately, the choice to filter tap water depends on your comfort level and specific circumstances. The City of Jackson, in partnership with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, is providing filters to eligible residents.

If you want a filter, visit the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center or call them at 601-362-5321.