How Much Water Are You Using? Here’s How to Find Out

Sponsored - Did you know that the average family in Jackson uses about 4,500 gallons of water each month, or 150 gallons of water each day? That daily usage is equal to the weight of six alligators or a 1,200-pound crocodile!

We know this because JXN Water’s upgraded digital water meters are available in four out of five Jackson households. These meters are a way to provide customers with improved water service. Customers will soon have the benefit of being able to access their real-time water consumption information or water usage history, so they can see how their consumption behaviors affect their bills.

How Do They Work?

Prior to installing the AMI meters, physical water meters operated much like an odometer that someone must look at to take a water reading. The upgraded meters communicate digitally with JXN Water’s computer system. It automatically collects hourly water use readings and sends them to JXN Water a few times each day. This way, the new meters provide more accuracy and communication about the current water usage.

Meter Installation Progress

Since 2021, JXN Water installed over 43,000 meters and expects to install a total of 50,000 meters by the end of the year. JXN Water continues to work on improving meter operations by verifying the location of meters by mapping their location in the system and updating its records, which will help JXN Water manage meters more efficiently long term.

Reporting A Meter Leak

Water meters in the ground can leak and potentially cause outdoor flooding, so it’s important to recognize the signs of a leaking water meter and what to do if you have one. If you see water coming out of the meter box, or in your yard around the meter box, your meter may be leaking.

If you have a suspected meter leak, call JXN Water, describe the location of the water meter box or leak, where the water flows from, in what direction and the extent of severity. JXN Water is available 24/7 through their customer service line at 601-500-5200.