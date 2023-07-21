Drinking Healthy Water From the Tap

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jackson Water System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jackson Water System, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/page/30,0,76,720.html.

Cities across the Unites States have some of the safest public drinking water supplies in the world.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), says that community water systems supply water to the same population year-round, like the Jackson Water System (JXN Water). In fact, the EPA notes that, “Over 286 million Americans get their tap water from a community water system.”

And this is why water quality is so important. It’s a big part of keeping communities healthy everywhere, especially during hot summer months. In the City of Jackson, you can drink water straight from the tap!

“JXN Water conducts extensive testing daily to ensure your water is always safe to drink. Most of this testing is done right here in Jackson by highly trained Jacksonians. They care about your water because it’s their water too! The bottom line is your drinking water is safe and meets all required health standards.”

The EPA says that, “clean water is vital to our health, communities, and economy.” Residential homes and businesses all need clean water. This includes industries like manufacturing, farming, tourism, hospitality, recreation, and the service industry. JXN Water is making sure their is clean water for all the families and businesses in our community!

To learn more about national water regulations, visit the EPA’s Public Drinking Water Systems page. For more information on the Jackson Water System compliance plan, click here. For information about the Jackson Water System , click here.

JXN Water 24-Hour Call Center is Now Open. Call 601-500-5200.