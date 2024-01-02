CLA Celebrates Regional, Industry and Service Leadership Advancements

New roles highlight CLA professionals' diverse, team-centric leadership skills.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced the advancement of 16 professionals to matrix leadership and other national, regional, industry, and service leadership roles effective January 1, 2024:

Leadership advancements

Paul Bailey , National Growth Leader

EJ Santos, National Leader, The Spoke

Alisha McClellan, Regional Managing Principal – West Region

Lisa Stover, Regional Managing Principal — Northeast

Amber Baker , Managing Principal of Office — Nevada

David Fontes, Managing Principal of Office — Rhode Island

Jenny Wise , Managing Principal of Office — Washington, DC

Brian D'Orazio, Managing Principal of Industry — Private Client Services

JD Dietzen, Managing Principal of Industry — Professional Services

Christie Bluhm, Managing Principal of Service — Assurance Transformation

Jennifer Witts, Managing Principal of Service — Client Accounting & Advisory Services (CAAS) Client Experience & Technology

Erik Augenbergs, Managing Principal of Service — CAAS Growth & Culture

Katelyn Kerfeld, Managing Principal of Service — Deal Services

Marc Mallory , Managing Principal of Service — Seamless/Strategic Growth

James Watson , Managing Principal of Service — Solutions

Erica Crain, Managing Principal of Service — Value & Risk Consulting Service

CLA believes that creating collaborative teams with a diverse range of talent and disciplines fosters a dynamic, creative, and efficient work environment. For some, the advancements move proven leaders to become "matrix leaders" directly guiding and advancing the firm. Others are taking on new and additional responsibilities. This leadership model creates more possibilities for leadership in different sectors, domains, regions, and functions that improve our service to our clients.

"As the world shifts to more cross-functional and collaborative ways of working, our leaders need to manage dynamic teams whose functional roles span new technology, market-driven insights, and complex regulatory environments across regions, services, and industries," said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer. "We're excited to recognize our leaders who have grown and progressed in their roles by learning new skills and building relationships that improve our ability to support our people, our clients, and our communities."

CLA also announced changes to its Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Bryon Reinhart, chief business officer, and Jack Rybicki, Managing Principal of Service, completed their terms. Joining the board in 2024 is Kirthi Mani, Managing Principal of the New York City office, and Jeff Vrieze, chief transformation officer.

CLA congratulates its people for their achievements as they progress and expand in their roles. Learn about careers at CLA.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

