SYMETRYX COMMENTS ON SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN AT CHECK-CAP LTD

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Symetryx Corporation ("Symetryx"), a Canadian venture company, is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) voted overwhelmingly to elect all the director nominees proposed by Symetryx at the Annual General Meeting held on December 18th 2023. The CHEK shareholders, amongst other matters, voted overwhelmingly not to approve the proposed merger with Keystone Dental.

Barry R. Shiff, President of Symetryx, commented, "as one of the largest shareholders of Check-Cap, we are grateful for the support we received from our fellow shareholders. Despite facing many challenges, we prevailed. We believe, as many of our fellow shareholders do, that there is tremendous upside potential at CHEK. We encourage the newly constituted Board to identify a more appropriate merger candidate."

Symetryx also wishes to thank all shareholders who voted to support Symetryx during this process.

Check-Cap, based in Isfiya, Israel, was founded by Yoav Kimchy, PhD, in 2005, and through their talented team of engineers and scientists, has developed a breakthrough, patented technology, C-Scan, that uses an ingestible imaging capsule to help prevent colorectal cancer by detecting polyps before they may turn into cancer. C-Scan received European regulatory clearance in 2018 and received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2021. We look forward to a brighter future for Check-Cap and all the shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this announcement are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "might, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "continue," "strategy," "position" or the negative of those terms or other variations of them or by any comparable terminology.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations set forth in this announcement include, among other things, the factors identified in the public filings of Check-Cap and other information generally available in the market. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors, and Symetryx is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

