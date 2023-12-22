Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens

Editor's Note : Download the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens groundbreaking ceremony images and b-roll : Download the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens groundbreaking ceremony images and b-roll HERE

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock International, GEK TERNA Group and the Athens community celebrated the groundbreaking of the luxury resort and Casino in the heart of the Athens Rivera. The groundbreaking event featured a commemorative shovel celebration at the historical Hellinikon Airport. The ceremony to follow was conducted at the Hellinikon Experience Center and included the Hard Rock International executives, GEK TERNA Group executives, Greek government officials, political dignitaries and local community leaders.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens will be the first integrated resort of its kind in continental Europe and will serve as an economic driver for entertainment and tourism in the city of Athens. Expected to open in 2027, the resort will be a unique destination, combining an upscale hotel, a world-class gaming floor, a premier meeting and convention space, a state-of-the-art entertainment venue, internationally renowned food and beverage, luxurious Rock Spa® and Pool Complex, and a high-end retail promenade.

The €1.5 billion construction project is a state-of-the-art facility projected to generate 3,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs that will not only stimulate the local economy of Athens, but will also have an immediate positive impact on Greece's economy as well.

"Today is a very special day as we celebrate this momentous occasion to bring our unique brand of world class entertainment to Athens," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are grateful to all the political leaders, our partners at Gek Terna and the people of Athens for supporting us and this project."

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens brings a vibrant casino comprised of 180 tables and 1,500 gaming machines and a tower that consists of 1,100 guest rooms and 15 dining options. Additionally, the project includes a 3,000-seat Hard Rock Live theatre with standing room for 4,000 guests and the Rock® Spa and Body Rock Fitness.

Inspired by Athens's rich legacy and culture, as well as the beautiful Mediterranean landscape, this one-of-a-kind destination expands upon Hard Rock's growing presence in Europe. Hard Rock and GEK TERNA Group's commitment to this project represents the shared vision with the Greek government and Lamda Development to transform the historical Hellinikon Airport into a world-class redevelopment that will further enhance the city and Greece's tourism industry.

Mr. George Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA Group stated: "We are delighted that in cooperation with a world leader in this sector, Hard Rock International, we are realizing an investment much higher than its already significant nominal value, offering Greece a development project that will be a reference point for our country's tourism product internationally, will offer employment to thousands of people and yield significant revenues to the national budget. A project with high domestic added value, as all our investments have always intended." Mr. Peristeris continued: "The Integrated Resort Complex in Hellinikon is no longer a promise, a vision, or a plan. It is a project that is already being built, proving in practice that we implement our commitments."

