LG SMART TVS UNLOCK LIMITLESS ENTERTAINMENT AND PERSONAL GROWTH WITH NEW APPS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) presents an array of new apps available on the company's smart TVs to meet users' individual preferences and interests. The extensive selection of services is convenient and easily accessible on the big screen at home, enhancing various lifestyles with fun and enjoyment.

Supporting individuals of all ages on a lifelong journey of learning, the new LG smart TV services recognize unique learning needs and the desire for knowledge and personal growth. (PRNewswire)

Supporting individuals of all ages on a lifelong journey of learning, the new LG smart TV services recognize unique learning needs and the desire for knowledge and personal growth. A notable addition to the services is Udemy, a leading online skill development marketplace and learning platform. Marking its first TV product appearance with its debut on LG TVs, Udemy empowers individuals and organizations with flexibility and effective skill development by offering access to over 200 thousand courses across more than 3,000 subjects in over 75 languages. With a track record of benefiting 67 million learners, Udemy allows users to validate their achievements and celebrate their success with the knowledge they have gained. The platform consistently achieves high user satisfaction scores, providing a wide range of courses created by more than 70,000 global instructors tailored to users' personal growth and professional development, from programming and data science to leadership and team building. The lecture recommendations are personalized to each individual, using the power of AI systems that analyze and match learners' unique interests and goals.

LG smart TVs also provide engaging learning platforms for children. ABCmouse is a comprehensive, research-validated digital learning solution for children ages 2 to 8, offering thousands of individual learning activities for young learners. Designed by leading education experts, children can explore a curriculum that encompasses all key academic subjects, including reading and language arts, math, science, health, social studies, art, and music on an LG smart TV, diving into a dynamic world of engaging learning experiences. Young learners can also delight in interactive learning with digital educational content from The Pinkfong Company, which presents engaging songs and stories featuring the globally-beloved characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark. What's more, the upcoming Baby Shark World for Kids app on LG's webOS platform promises diverse experiences, including English learning, cultivating healthy habits, singing and dancing to the rhythm, and enjoying cinema versions of movies – all within an interface optimized for TV.

LG smart TVs further elevate the entertainment experience with the ability to delight in a variety of casual games. Volley, a leading creator of voice AI games, brings its top games directly to the big screens of LG Smart TVs, including 'Jeopardy!', enjoyed by more than 20 million players worldwide. Anipang Match, a web3 casual puzzle game developed by Wemade Play, integrates a play-to-earn model within the WEMIX PLAY blockchain game platform, delighting users with its cute characters and offering valuable coin rewards. Making its TV product debut, the larger screen will create a more immersive gaming experience, with intuitive play via the LG Magic Remote.

The most recent services and features available on LG smart TVs cater to various lifestyles and individual preferences. Users can prioritize their health and wellness with Alo Moves, the award-winning holistic wellness platform by popular athleisure brand Alo Yoga that provides expert-led yoga, fitness, mindfulness, self-care, and nutrition programs for all levels. The platform is hyper-personalized and provides class recommendations based on users' goals and interests. With Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story, a home will effortlessly transform into a captivating art gallery with professionally curated collections. What's more, thanks to technologies developed by leading digital art platform company DASVERSE, LG Smart TVs deliver visually stunning quality that brings artwork to life.

