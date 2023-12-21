Four Seasons Marks Highly Anticipated Return to Shanghai with New Luxury Hotel in City Centre

Combining Shanghai's historic charm and urban flair, the new Four Seasons Hotel will offer a distinct luxury hospitality experience with modern design, dynamic culinary concepts and resort-style amenities throughout

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons together with Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited have announced plans for a new hotel in Shanghai, marking a new chapter of growth for the luxury hospitality company in one of China's most important cities.

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will soar 44 storeys high with 160 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, anticipated to welcome guests in 2027. Located along the iconic Huaihai Zhong Road within the Huangpu district of Puxi, the Hotel will be at the heart of the city's shopping, dining and entertainment hub, where neighbourhoods are characterized by neoclassical villas that celebrate Shanghai's modern creativity and Art Deco heritage architecture.

"The return of Four Seasons to Shanghai will present a new luxury hospitality offering that captures the vibrant character of this world-class city," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "As we expand our portfolio in China, Shanghai has maintained its position as one of the most important markets for luxury travellers. With our long-term partners at Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited, we are pleased to bring the signature service, quality and care of Four Seasons to our brand-new experience in Shanghai very soon."

"Shanghai is a world-renowned destination where its rich history naturally complements its profile as a dynamic and modern city," says Mr. William Wai-hoi Doo, Chairman of Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited. "We are proud to partner with Four Seasons once again to reintroduce its presence in Shanghai for both locals and international travellers to enjoy."

About Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will include 160 rooms and suites, contemporary design throughout, architecture by Ricardo Bofill and P&T Group, as well as interior design by Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON.

To offer guests an immersive local experience, Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will include thoughtfully conserved and restored traditional lane houses known as Shikumen (石库门) at the base of the development. Distinguished by high brick walls and strong gateways with elaborate lintels, the unassuming exterior of the Shikumen reveals beautiful, traditional Chinese dwellings on the interior. A respite from the energy and allure that permeates Shanghai, the new Four Seasons Hotel will capture the essence of this historic, residential-style architecture through locally sourced material, verdant courtyards with native greenery and much more.

Adding to the growing collection of more than 600 unique restaurants and bars across the company's global portfolio, Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will introduce five new original culinary concepts. From the Hotel's signature Shanghai seafood restaurant featuring the contemporary flair and traditional character of the destination to a vibrant Italian trattoria with open kitchens and all-day service for patrons and their discerning palates, Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai is well-positioned to complement the city's dynamic culinary scene. Further enhanced by the Hotel's inviting lobby bar, open-air Chinese tea lounge and patisserie, each outlet will naturally welcome guests into the ever-evolving world of Four Seasons.

The 670 square metres (7,212 square feet) of meeting and event space alongside the 690 square metres (7,438 square feet) of comprehensive wellness facilities at Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will introduce both unmatched quality and genuine care at every touchpoint. With a commitment to excellence throughout – from the Hotel's well-appointed gym and spa to its resort-style outdoor heated pool – leisure and business travellers together with city locals will enjoy a new experience in Shanghai with a brand they know and trust, building on more than 60 years of Four Seasons leading the luxury hospitality industry worldwide.

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will be joining a growing collection of properties throughout China including the recently opened Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Dalian, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre, and Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an.

About Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited

Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited ("FSP") is a conglomerate based in Hong Kong operating in three strategic areas – property and hotel development, global financial investments, as well as property lifestyle services. FSP is a private company wholly owned by its Chairman Mr. William Wai-hoi Doo, BBS, JP, Légion d'honneur, Alawite Officer Wissam. Founded in 1957 by the Doo family, FSP originally focused on diamond import and wholesale business and has been recognized over the years as one of the top jewellery and diamond traders of Hong Kong. Positioning to align with Hong Kong's transformation to a global services based economy in the 1980s and with rapid growth in China's economy and property market in the ensuing decades, FSP has since expanded and diversified under Mr. Doo's leadership. Having completed many real estate projects in Shanghai in the past 30 years, FSP has become one of the prominent property developers from Hong Kong. The Company currently invests in different real estate projects including commercial buildings and high-end hotels for long term rental in Hong Kong, across mainland China and other parts of the world. The Company also has a subsidiary listed in Hong Kong, which is a market leader in property lifestyle services with over 23,000 employees and qualified professionals in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 128 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

