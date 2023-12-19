Square Baby Unveils Their Latest Culinary Masterpiece "Fancy Pants Wagyu Truffle" - The Perfect Accompaniment to Your New Year's Soiree

BEND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Baby ™, the most innovative disruptor in premium baby food, is proud to introduce their latest creation – say hello to "Fancy Pants Wagyu Truffle." This limited-edition meal isn't just baby food; it's an epicurean adventure for your young aristocrat, set to launch just in time to ring in the New Year with gourmet flair.

Elevating the world of baby food to unprecedented heights, this indulgent and nutritious offering will have you saying Wagyu-la-la. Crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, Fancy Pants Wagyu Truffle embodies Square Baby's commitment to providing your little one with the very best in taste and science-based nutrition. (PRNewswire)

Elevating the world of baby food to unprecedented heights, this indulgent and nutritious offering will have you saying Wagyu-la-la. Crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, Fancy Pants Wagyu Truffle embodies Square Baby's commitment to providing your little one with the very best in taste and science-based nutrition. This latest meal features a luxurious blend of premium, iron-rich, A5 Wagyu beef, renowned for its rich marbling and tender texture, combined with the exquisite aroma of truffles, and the flavors of purple carrots, grass fed butter, parsnips, and Yukon gold potatoes. Your baby is not going to want to spit this out!

So as the clock counts down to midnight, Square Baby invites you to elevate your baby's taste experience to black-tie levels. But please, don't put Fancy Pants Wagyu Truffle in a bowl – no, a meal of this caliber deserves a chalice.

This very limited-edition release will be available exclusively at SquareBaby.com. It goes on sale on December 27th, 2023 for $50 per 4 oz meal. And will be shipped in a cooler box with dry ice – right to your doorstep.

About Square Baby:

Square Baby offers customized meal plans that provide 100% of baby's daily recommended servings of veggies, fruit, whole grains, and protein for each stage of development. Their Square Meal System™ has been developed to meet dietary needs, foster palate development, and introduce allergens early and often for food allergy prevention.

Founded by a registered dietitian and certified genetic counselor, Square Baby's organic meals contain less than half of the sugar and twice the amount of protein and healthy fats as most pouches. And no added sugar, preservatives, additives – ever.

Made fresh for a better-than-homemade quality. And delivered to your doorstep for the ultimate convenience.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:



Katie Thomson MS, RD

CEO | Co-Founder

press@squarebaby.com

