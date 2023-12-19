CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block elevated eight lawyers to the partnership, promoting associates and special counsel from the firm's Chicago, London, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC offices.

Jenner & Block Elects Eight New Partners for 2024 (PRNewswire)

The elevations expand the partner ranks in its Appellate and Supreme Court; Business Litigation; Energy; Financial Litigation; Government Contracts; Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation; and Investigation, Compliance, and Defense practices.

"We are extremely proud of this talented group of new partners. The 2024 partner class has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to our clients and to the firm's values of excellence, collaboration, and pro bono service," said Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg. "Our new partners have diverse specialties, perspectives, and backgrounds which reflect the increasingly complex legal and strategic needs of our clients. We are delighted to welcome them to the partnership and excited to see their continued success."

Effective January 1, 2024, the new partners are:

Chicago

Dan Bobier - Dan is a trial lawyer who counsels individual and corporate clients in the private equity, financial services, technology, and energy sectors, among others. An experienced litigator, Dan's practice extends from breach of fiduciary duty and contract cases to civil RICO suits, complex business torts, and securities litigation.

London

Lucy Blake - Lucy helps clients investigate, respond to, prevent, and recover from all manner of wrongdoing, including bribery and other forms of white-collar crime, toxic workplace cultures, and ESG risks, such as human rights and supply chain abuses. She is particularly experienced at "quarterbacking" cross-border matters – synthesizing advice from specialist and/or local lawyers to bring clarity on sequencing parallel proceedings and investigations by competing regulators around the world. Lucy serves as a Co-Chair of the firm's Human Rights and Global Strategy practice.

Los Angeles

Sati Harutyunyan - Sati advises individual and corporate clients in the financial services, defense, entertainment, and real estate and construction sectors through every stage of disputed proceedings before California state courts, federal courts, the Boards of Contract Appeals, and domestic and international arbitral tribunals. She also counsels clients through sensitive internal investigations, fraud-related proceedings, and parallel civil and criminal matters.

Washington, DC

Moshe B. Broder - Moshe assists government contractors in navigating diverse issues across the government contracts landscape. He prosecutes and defends complex and high-stakes bid protests before the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the US Court of Federal Claims (COFC), including those involving national security, cybersecurity, and classified programs. Moshe represents government contractors in contract claims and disputes, conducts internal investigations, and represents government contractors in all states of civil litigation.

Marcus A.R. Childress - Marcus leverages his extensive investigative and trial experience to guide clients through parallel inquiries, including congressional investigations, government enforcement actions, civil litigation, and workplace crises, which often attract media scrutiny. During his career, Marcus has conducted over 60 congressional depositions and interviews, tried over 20 criminal trials, and regularly provides strategic advice on issues that are politically sensitive. Prior to joining Jenner, Marcus served as investigative counsel to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol and was also a United States Air Force JAG. Before becoming a lawyer, Marcus worked for various defense contractors as an engineer.

Zach Cohen - Zach represents utilities and other energy companies in high-stakes regulatory matters, trials, and appeals. He has extensive experience practicing before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and state commissions on matters ranging from cutting-edge market design issues and ratemaking disputes to electric incident investigations. Zach is also active in all manners of energy-related litigation, whether in arbitration or federal court.

Elizabeth B. Deutsch - Liz's practice focuses on appellate and complex civil litigation involving statutory interpretation and constitutional and administrative law. She has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary and crafted litigation strategy from the ground up. She regularly briefs high stakes matters in federal district and appellate courts. She has also authored cert-stage and merits briefs in the US Supreme Court.

Katie Wynbrandt – Katie's practice focuses on appellate and trial litigation involving complex constitutional, statutory, and administrative law questions. She advises clients on litigation strategy and litigates cases from the pleading stage through appeal. Katie has deep experience in election law matters and other government-facing disputes. In addition, she focuses on representing clients facing novel legal challenges in the technology and education sectors, including those involving emerging regulation. She serves as a Co-Chair of the DEI Protection Task Force.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Century City, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice, global investigations practice, regulatory and government controversies work, and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Its clients include Fortune 100 companies, technology companies, large privately held corporations, emerging companies, Native American tribes, and venture capital and private equity investors. The American Lawyer has named Jenner & Block the number one ranked pro bono law firm 10 times.

Jenner & Block (PRNewsfoto/Jenner & Block) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jenner & Block