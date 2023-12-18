Plusgrade and Air Transat Unite to Enhance Passenger Travel with Upgrade Experiences

Plusgrade partners with leading leisure airline, Air Transat, to unlock new ancillary revenue solutions and offer seamless passenger upgrades.

Economy Class ticket holders now have the ability to upgrade to Club Class, enjoying more comfort, gourmet meals and priority airport services.

Plusgrade continues its growth trajectory by providing ancillary revenue solutions to over 200 travel partners globally.

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Plusgrade , the global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, today announces a partnership with world-leading leisure airline Air Transat to enhance their passengers' journey. Plusgrade will power a new product that allows Air Transat passengers to purchase an upgrade to Club Class and enjoy maximum comfort in an exclusive cabin, gourmet meals and priority airport services.

Air Transat Economy Class ticket holders now have multiple opportunities to upgrade to the exclusive experience of Club Class. On eligible flights, passengers can place a bid for a Club Class upgrade up to 26 hours before departure. Additionally, passengers can also opt for an instant upgrade during online check-in, available 24 hours prior to departure.

"Airlines are increasingly looking for innovative ways to upgrade the traveller experience while boosting ancillary revenues," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We are thrilled to partner with Air Transat and integrate seamlessly into their customer journey. Together, we will drive great experiences for their travellers."

Plusgrade's integration of the upgrade product is fast and easy. It's built to ensure there's no impact to the passenger check-in journey while allowing Air Transat to merchandise available inventory within a responsive, dynamic platform.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Plusgrade to bring turnkey solutions to our valued passengers," said Michele Barre, Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe that travel should be comfortable and memorable, and this partnership allows us to deliver enhanced experiences that will delight our customers before their journey even begins."

The partnership between the two Montreal-based companies signifies a thriving and innovative Canadian travel market. In fact, Air Transat was named the World's Best Leisure Airline by the Skytrax's 2023 World Airline Awards , and Plusgrade was named the top technology provider in the ancillary revenue space by OAG as it continues to scale across the global travel industry, generating billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities for its partners.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

