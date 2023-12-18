Optimizely Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications

Recognized by analyst firm as "designed specifically to manage the complexity of enterprise B2B."

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announces it has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49742523, December 2023). This recognition comes following the company's recent launch of Optimizely One™, an industry-first, end-to-end operating system for marketers.

The IDC MarketScape recognized Optimizely for its comprehensive digital experience, B2B focus and embedded PIM. The IDC MarketScape stated that "Optimizely Configured Commerce boasts a mobile app builder and SDKs, positioning it as a prime choice for organizations keen on delivering a distinct, deeply customized commerce experience. Moreover, for firms already using or contemplating Optimizely's content management solutions, the synergy between the offerings can be a significant draw."

"For us, this recognition from the IDC MarketScape indicates what we've always known – that Optimizely Configured Commerce is expertly designed to address all of the complexities that B2B ecommerce managers need to create digital experiences," said Rupali Jain, CPO of Optimizely. "Our comprehensive digital commerce tools - which are a key component of Optimizely One - truly empower teams to effortlessly manage the buying experience and convert more customers."

The IDC MarketScape acknowledgment arrives amidst a banner year of industry recognition for Optimizely. Previously, Optimizely was also named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms and the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms . Most recently, Optimizely received its highest-ever ranking in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023 .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One™, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One™, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

