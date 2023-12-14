WOW! Adds First Fiber Internet Customers in Greenville County, South Carolina

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has added its first customers in Mauldin, a town in Greenville County, South Carolina. With this launch, residents and businesses in Mauldin can experience WOW!'s fastest all-fiber network and subscribe to fiber services, including residential symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps.

WOW!'s expansion is part of the company's ongoing initiative to bring advanced fiber technology and exceptional customer service to Greenfield markets like Mauldin as part of the company's plan to reach 400,000 new homes passed, including a projected 30,000 homes in Greenville County, South Carolina. In addition to the service launch in Mauldin, construction is currently underway in the Greenville County communities of Five Forks, Fountain Inn and Simpsonville.

New customers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with the latest advanced WiFi 6E technology at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of services, WOW! offers reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses .

Through WOW!, residents can also take advantage of YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services available with NFL Sunday Ticket, now exclusively offered by YouTube and YouTube TV, along with interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats, and more.

"We are thrilled to begin offering WOW!'s award-winning services to customers in our new market in South Carolina and now offer them a choice in broadband provider," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We look forward to delighting customers in Upstate South Carolina with our personalized approach to customer care and reliable, state-of-the-art broadband services."

WOW! was recently honored as a U.S. Broadband Award winner in the Excellence in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Deployment category for the company's outstanding efforts in building out its all-fiber network, technical advancements, customer service, and positive impact on local communities as it expands to new markets.

WOW!'s services will continue to become available to customers in additional neighborhoods in the Upstate as construction continues throughout Greenville County. For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit https://www.wowway.com/now-expanding .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

