TeamSnap Supercharges Innovation and Growth with Acquisition of MOJO Sports

Industry Leader Buys Startup Adding Revolutionary Coaching Resources, Multimedia, and Video Capabilities to Platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports, today announced that it has acquired MOJO Sports ("MOJO"), an innovative youth sports media platform that provides coaching instruction resources, sports team management tools, live video streaming, and multimedia content sharing to coaches, athletes, and families.

With the acquisition of MOJO, TeamSnap is redefining the relationship between youth sports and technology. In addition to sports management solutions used by 2M+ daily active users (DAUs) and more than 19,000 sports organizations, TeamSnap will now offer MOJO's award-winning library of games, drills, and session-by-session support for youth coaches, as well as robust interactive multimedia tools, including live streaming, for families and fans to engage on and off the field.

Discover the transformative impact of this acquisition for TeamSnap and MOJO app users, TeamSnap for Business customers, and partners at: www.teamsnap.com/mojo .

"The MOJO team has built the leading consumer-focused digital experience in youth sports. Their professional league and club partnerships, video streaming platform and coach development tools will add compelling new value to our TeamSnap community," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "This is a defining moment for TeamSnap and for youth sports. This acquisition, combined with the significant investment we have put into the TeamSnap platform over the last 2+ years, and the distribution power of our millions of active users, solidifies our position as a leader in this next evolutionary phase of sports technology."

Today, the youth sports market touches more than half of US households on an annual basis — with an estimated 60 million youth athletes playing multiple sports across roughly 2 million school, community, and club teams in more than 150,000 leagues. To capitalize on this $37.5 billion market, youth sports tech has amassed investment of more than $1 billion of disclosed capital in the last five years, and even more in undisclosed investments.

"TeamSnap and MOJO are a perfect fit. Not only do we share a common vision of transforming youth sports with the best of content and technology, together we can create truly unforgettable experiences for players, families, fans, and sports organizations," said Ben. Sherwood, founder & CEO of MOJO. "TeamSnap is poised to win the youth sports market in the US and around the world, creating unforgettable seasons for more than 500 million families with kids who play sports worldwide.

After leaving The Walt Disney Company as co-chairman of media networks and president of the Disney ABC Television group, Mr. Sherwood and co-founder Reed Shaffner launched their award-winning app in February 2021. MOJO's key features for youth sports players, families, fans, coaches, and clubs include:

Live streaming, scoring and easily shared highlights.

Access to a deep video library of training content, developed with best-in-class partners such as MLS and MLB.

Personalized in-app experiences for players, including customizable player cards and timelines that include multimedia highlights from an entire season.

Interactive practice plans and activities with video walkthroughs, equipment lists, drill instructions and coaches' notes.

Expert advice, how-tos, Q&As interviews, and personal stories from coaches and athletes.

"I'm excited for the impact this partnership will have on youth sports and families everywhere," said Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a MOJO founding athlete, investor, and advisor, as well as chairman of NFL FLAG. "As a parent, volunteer, and coach, I'm deeply connected to our mission at MOJO, which is to enhance the youth sports experience by making coaching and parenting easier and more fun for everyone involved. With the size, scale, and resources of TeamSnap, the combined new platform will be unstoppable in helping us reach that goal."

The combination of the two industry-leading consumer tech platforms also creates the most comprehensive suite of B2B tools available for sports organizations. MOJO's B2B offerings include powerful content distribution capabilities for governing bodies, associations, and clubs, which enables partners like Jr. NBA, and NFL FLAG to curate and distribute content and curriculum to coaches and participants at scale, accelerating adoption of their programs. When combined with TeamSnap for Business's suite of registration, payment processing, and organizational management tools, TeamSnap for Business will now fully encapsulate the needs of today's modern sports organization.

"Over the past decade, millions of coaches, team managers and administrators have trusted TeamSnap as the gold standard in team management to stay organized through their seasons," said Andrew Rueff, TeamSnap Executive Chairman and Operating Partner at Waud Capital. "The addition of MOJO's team and experience to TeamSnap is a significant accelerant in our pace of innovation and growth, catapulting us forward in delivering the leading ecosystem for all things youth sports."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. MOJO, a TeamSnap company, launched today and the MOJO app and its content will continue to be available to its 5 million users worldwide. The MOJO team, based mainly in Los Angeles, will join TeamSnap's distributed workforce of more than 200, and Mr. Sherwood will take on a new role as a board member at TeamSnap.

The sellers of MOJO were advised by Gunderson Dettmer for legal counsel and Whisper Advisors for investment banking services. Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel, and GP Bullhound and ThoughtSource provided advisory services for TeamSnap.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players, and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website , and follow the company on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MOJO Sports

MOJO's on a mission to provide the best youth sports technology, content, and experiences to coaches, families, and players worldwide. MOJO offers a robust digital platform featuring world-class coaching resources, intuitive team management tools, and a supercharged fan experience. MOJO also supports leagues with a playing experience platform that facilitates coach recruitment and training, organization-wide communication, and player retention. MOJO supports more than 5 million families across 25,000 organizations, and partners with MLB, the NBA, MLS, NFL FLAG, FC Barcelona, and more.

MOJO was recently recognized as one of the world's most innovative startups by Fast Company and received a Webby for Best Sports App.

MOJO's lead investor was Alpha Edison Ventures. Other investors include Elysian Park Ventures, W.I.S.E. Ventures, MLB and Liontree.

For more information, visit the MOJO website .

Media Contact

Alexandra Shafer

JConnelly for TeamSnap

973.934.5100

teamsnap@jconnelly.com

www.teamsnap.com (PRNewsfoto/Playeasy,TeamSnap) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamSnap