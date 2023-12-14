Fortis Celebrates Transformational Year in 2023 with Massive Growth in Embedded Payments

Fortis' investments pay off big with new partnerships, new markets, and industry recognition as it prepares for continued momentum in 2024, helping clients reach their goals and scale their businesses.

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payment technology leader for software providers, marketplaces, and scaling businesses, has driven significant year-over-year growth through its embedded payments solutions, newly formed partnerships, and industry recognition in 2023. This growth, among other accomplishments, emphasizes Fortis' unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow and scale.

Fortis Logo_Main (PRNewsfoto/Fortis) (PRNewswire)

"We saw Fortis rise to new heights this year, and it would not have been possible without the team's relentless dedication to strengthening our platform. Looking ahead to 2024, we are excited for continued momentum and eager to see the success of software providers and their clients," says Greg Cohen, Fortis CEO.

International Expansion

Fortis recently expanded into the Canadian market, allowing software platforms and businesses to leverage Fortis' embedded payments technology and access the full suite of solutions through award-winning APIs. The Canadian roll-out supports omni-channel credit card processing, Interac Debit acceptance, and EFT capabilities.

New Partnerships and Acquisitions

Fortis also saw considerable growth through strategic partnerships:





First, a scaled-up partnership with Sage , and embedded capabilities with Acumatica, elevated the payments experience for businesses' clients in these two ERP ecosystems. Through partnership, merchants now have access to everything needed to scale quickly and efficiently, including level two and level three data enrichment, card present transactions, and multi-company support. Red Maple to expand its payment processing solutions and offerings to Microsoft Business Central, Dynamic 365 and AX customers, opening new avenues for growth and collaboration.



Further enriching this ecosystem, Fortis formed a dynamic partnership with Red Maple . This allowedto expand its payment processing solutions and offerings to Microsoft Business Central, Dynamic 365 and AX customers, opening new avenues for growth and collaboration. Lastly, the acquisition of SmartPay broadened Fortis' service offerings and enriched the team's integrated payments expertise. The SmartPay acquisition gave Fortis access to a skilled team of integrated payments professionals, enabling the company to leverage the strong software relationships SmartPay built. This strengthened Fortis' ability to serve scaling client businesses in complex markets.

Team Growth

In addition to its technology, Fortis has also doubled down on its commitment to the customer experience. This year, Fortis expanded the customer service team by 90 percent to establish a premier support department, along with a new and improved knowledge base and learning management system to support specialized service procedures. These changes, along with the Integrated CXM and IVR Platform launch, have significantly enhanced service metrics, resulting in quick and effective resolutions for clients.

To support the growing team, Fortis added Jonathan Goldin to the Executive Team in the newly created role of Chief People Officer. People are at the heart of what makes Fortis great, and with more than 25 years of experience and leadership in human resources and business transformation, Goldin will provide better visibility, prioritization, and decision-making around overall human capital strategies, talent development, and people-first programs.

Industry Recognition

Finally, in industry news, Fortis COO Ashley Usher was recognized at the ® Women of the Channel Awards, for her outstanding contributions in payments. Each year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision have left a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

Fortis also launched its first-ever video and podcast series, Embedded: Unveiling Payments Latest Innovations, educating independent software vendors, enterprise system developers, value added resellers, and business communities at large, on the latest happenings in the payments space. Subject matter experts and influential guests from the payments industry shared their knowledge and experiences, keeping listeners up to date on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities.

2024 and Beyond

In the year ahead, Fortis plans to continue to invest in a culture of success and talent as they double-down on product and experience enhancements for all partners and clients.

About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment enablement solutions to software partners, developers, and their merchants. The company's mission is to forge a holistic payments experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves payments closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com.

Media contact: fortis@nextpr.com

