Mistral AI Selects Google Cloud Infrastructure to Make Generative AI More Open and Accessible

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PARIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Mistral AI, one of Europe's leading providers of artificial intelligence solutions, today announced a global partnership that will see Mistral AI distribute both its open weights and optimized proprietary language models on Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure. This non-exclusive agreement follows the native integration of Mistral AI's cutting-edge open LLM 7B model into Vertex AI's Model Garden, making it easier for developers and businesses to launch their own AI applications and services.

As part of the agreement, Mistral AI will use Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure, to further test, build, and scale up its LLMs, all while benefiting from Google Cloud's security and privacy standards. Mistral's pioneering 7B model can already be easily deployed on any organization's existing cloud, thanks to its compact size. Larger models with enhanced functionality typically demand much higher amounts of computing power that public cloud platforms are better able to provide.

"Google Cloud offers a flexible hardware and software stack that will help us continue on our trajectory towards building larger, more sophisticated open source AI models across more languages, as well as make those models easier to access for all types of organizations around the world," said Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI. "Google Cloud's open source support and responsible AI principles, extensive and reliable infrastructure capabilities, and commitments around privacy and security align strongly with our mission to develop openly available AI models."

The agreement comes just after Mistral AI integrated its 7B model with Google Cloud's Vertex AI Model Garden . Businesses of all sizes can therefore now test, fine-tune, and launch their own AI products and services leveraging Mistral AI's and other providers' open source models, securely and with privacy in mind as they can keep full control over their data.

In addition, Mistral AI's brand new mixture-of-expert model will be made available in the Google Cloud Marketplace at a later stage. This approach enhances Mistral AI's go-to-market strategy as it reinforces its capability to market, sell, and distribute future LLMs through the Google Cloud Marketplace , leveraging, thoroughly but not exclusively, Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure across the world.

"In just a few months Mistral AI has already established itself as a leader in the development of generative AI LLMs built on open source principles" said Isabelle Fraine, Managing Director, Google Cloud in France. "Leveraging Google Cloud's AI-optimized infrastructure and technical expertise will allow Mistral AI to translate its already-impressive achievements into trusted, accessible, and enterprise-ready solutions that directly address the diverse and rapidly growing global demand for generative AI."

About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a European start-up with a global focus specializing in generative artificial intelligence, co-founded in early 2023 by Timothée Lacroix, Guillaume Lample and Arthur Mensch. Mistral AI aims to develop new models of generative artificial intelligence for companies, combining scientific excellence, an open-source approach and a socially responsible vision of technology.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organisation's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

