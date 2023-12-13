MCRA Announces the Hiring of New Director of Patient Access Program Operations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm is pleased to announce the hiring of patient access veteran, Walter Lindstrom, as the new Director of Patient Access Program Operations to its Reimbursement, Healthcare Economics, and Market Access (RHEMA) Team.

Renowned patient advocate Walter Lindstrom, JD, joined MCRA to continue his mission to develop unique patient access programs that support healthcare professionals' adoption of new medical technologies and novel approaches to treatment that improve lives. Walter spent 25 years operating Lindstrom Healthcare Advocacy, the advocacy organization he established to represent patients seeking access to new medical devices and innovative therapies used in the treatment of obesity, diseases of the cervical and lumbar spine, depression, anti-reflux surgery, glaucoma, and asthma. Walter is not only a pioneer of bariatric surgery reimbursement, but also introduced the use of the appeal and independent review processes, leading to improved medical policies from commercial and government payers.

At MCRA, Walter will build on the decades of experience we have provided clients with critical Patient Access Program services – ranging from benefits verifications to prior authorizations and appeals – which are often necessary to ensure patients benefit from the transformative healthcare technologies that are needed to meet the demand for value-based care models.

Walter Lindstrom states, "I am passionate about my work to overcome resistance by the insurance industry and empower patients who need meaningful access to cutting-edge therapeutic options and medical devices. I am pleased to be joining MCRA's RHEMA team and look forward to working with an exceptional group of like-minded professionals who are equally committed to patient access. I look forward to being in an environment that sees my decades of experience as an asset. MCRA is recognized as a world-class CRO and consultancy and being able to interact with colleagues of such stature undoubtedly will foster our ability to create the next generation of patient access programs."

Michael Anselmo, Vice President, Reimbursement, states, "Walter is a wonderful addition to the team, and we are pleased to have him on board. His leadership and experience in the patient access field is well-known in the MedTech industry. Having Walter join the MCRA reimbursement team will allow us to enhance our patient access program and truly enhance the value we provide to our clients."

Anthony Viscogliosi, CEO of MCRA, states "Investing in patient access programs highlights our commitment to better serving patients around the world. Walter's wealth of knowledge will not only bolster MCRA's reimbursement experience but will also allow us to provide further value to our clients across a wide range of therapy areas."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its client's industry experience, integrating its seven business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, quality assurance, cybersecurity and distribution logistics to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, London, England, Winterthur, Switzerland, Eschborn, Germany and Tokyo, Japan and serves nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, biologics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, anesthesia, respiratory, ENT, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, oncology, general and plastic surgery, urology, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

