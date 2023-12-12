Zocdoc Launches Inaugural What Patients Want Report

In-depth analysis of Zocdoc's unmatched booking data surfaces insights into patient preferences, trends and behaviors in 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for patients to find and book in-person or virtual care across over 250 specialties and more than 18,000 insurance plans, today launched its inaugural What Patients Want Report : an in-depth analysis of what patients are seeking from their healthcare experience and providers.

Millions of people visit Zocdoc each month to search for healthcare providers and instantly book appointments. Every minute, patients are indicating what they want when it comes to their care via the clicks and choices they make through Zocdoc. The What Patients Want Report analyzes Zocdoc's unique and robust data set to surface new insights into American patients' preferences and behaviors.

"As the leading healthcare marketplace, we offer patients the ability to search and book with nearly 100,000 providers across every specialty, every state and every segment," said Zocdoc founder and CEO Oliver Kharraz, MD. "By aggregating a diverse array of providers that patients can choose from, all in one place, we empower them to have more control over their care. We are proud to give voice to what patients really want by highlighting emerging trends and preferences expressed through the millions of bookings made through Zocdoc each year."

The 2023 What Patients Want report contains unique insights, such as:

Who is (and isn't) managing their healthcare: Women are more proactively booking appointments, and Millennial women specifically are booking the most appointments on behalf of others

When, where and how patients want their healthcare: Patients highly prefer in-person visits and near-term appointments

What types of appointments patients are most/least often seeking: Gen Z adults are booking the biggest share of mental health appointments

The report also includes the results of Zocdoc's inaugural Patient Empowerment Index*, which represents three core elements of patients' healthcare experience: access to care, comfort with providers, and control over their healthcare. Findings include:

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they have little to no control over their own healthcare

Nearly 15% say it's difficult to access healthcare

Most patients (69%) are somewhat or very comfortable with their doctor

The resulting 2023 Patient Empowerment Index number is 58.9 (on a scale of -80 to 120), indicating that patients are moderately empowered, though there is still much room for improvement within the industry to ensure consumers have better access, comfort and control over their own care.

Finally, the report includes patient and industry predictions from Kharraz for the year ahead, such as:

Mental health bookings will rise in the back half of 2024 tied to the election

Patients will choose convenience over tradition for more transactional care needs

AI will free up a significant portion of providers' time that they can rededicate to patient care

Big Tech will continue to make more noise than impact

Consumers' digital front door to care will consolidate

Patients will become savvier prescription shoppers

Patient Empowerment Index Survey Methodology

Zocdoc commissioned Censuswide to collect this data via an online survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers aged 18 and up. The survey was fielded November 14 to November 16, 2023. Respondents were assigned scores based on their answers to the three questions. These scores were then averaged to find the Patient Empowerment Index number, ranging from -80 to 120. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles. The confidence interval is approximately +/-3.1%.

