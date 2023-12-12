Grubhub's 2023 Delivered Trend Report Reveals Ordering Was All About 'Doing it for the Vibes' as Diners Found Joy in the Unconventional

From 10 million coffee beverages ordered after 5pm, to over 53 million items ordered with added spice, the year was marked by bold choices and breaking the norms

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grubhub launches its annual retrospective, the 2023 Delivered report, which analyzes millions of orders from diners across the U.S. to uncover the biggest food and beverage trends of the year.

While last year's biggest trend was diners seeking comfort wrapped in a warm burrito, in 2023 'doing it for the vibes' was a way of life as diners found joy in stepping out of their comfort zones and breaking conventions, such as embracing pineapple on pizza and ordering salads with a side of fries.

Let's Unwrap the Top Vibes that Brought Joy to Diners in 2023

IT'S GIVING FIRE: SCOVILLE SCALES WERE OFF THE CHARTS

In 2023, over 53 MILLION items were ordered with added spice. Classic favorites like Sriracha were added over 91,000 times, and buffalo chicken wings came in first as the most ordered wing flavor followed by lemon pepper, BBQ, Teriyaki and Garlic Parmesan.

Top 5 Spicy Dishes Ordered in 2023

Spicy potato soft tacos

Spicy chicken sandwich

Spicy tuna roll

Hot and sour soup

Drunken noodles

To celebrate buffalo chicken wings claiming the title as the most popular wing order of the year, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 50% OFF one wings menu item, up to $10 off ($30 minimum order). This exclusive offer is valid for today only (12/12). No promo code is needed as the offer will automatically be applied at check-out on eligible Buffalo Wild Wings orders in the Grubhub app, one redemption per diner. Terms of use available here .

Fun chicken wing fact: Flats remain on top, being ordered 10 times more than drums.

IT'S GIVING FIZZ: WORK BREAKS HIT DIFFERENT WITH A DIET SODA

The #dietcokebreak trended with over 43 million views on TikTok, and people rushed to Grubhub to get their fix with in-office orders of Diet Coke increasing by 17% in 2023.

Top 5 Sodas Ordered in 2023:

Diet Coke

Coke

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Ginger Ale

IT'S GIVING MIDNIGHT OIL: CAFFEINE CRAVINGS WENT AFTER HOURS

People were winding up, not winding down this year with over 10 MILLION coffee beverages ordered after 5 p.m.

Top 5 Coffee Beverages Ordered in 2023:

Iced Coffee

Caramel Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Cappuccino

Hot Coffee

IT'S GIVING MOO: REAL MILK CAME BACK WITH REAL DRIP

This year, cows had a comeback as dairy in coffee beverages had a 20% increase and whole milk took the lead among the top 3 dairy orders followed by 2% milk, and chocolate milk.

IT'S GIVING CARBS: FRENCH FRIES BROUGHT BALANCE TO SALADS

Over 600,000 customers ordered their salad paired with french fries in 2023. While prior years were all about wellness, in 2023 we didn't just settle for salads alone, but embraced our favorite part of the meal: the french fry – making it the top ordered side dish of 2023.

Top 5 French Fry Styles Ordered in 2023:

Classic cut

Waffle fries

Cheese fries

Sweet potato fries

Curly fries

IT'S GIVING ALOHA: PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA GOES MAINSTREAM

In the spirit of 'doing it for the vibes', people didn't hold back especially when it came to their pizza. In 2023, Hawaiian Pizza lovers ordered pineapple with pride. This topping on pizza rose 33% since last year – yum?

Top 5 Pizza Orders in 2023:

Cheese Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

IT'S GIVING TANGY: FROM FOOD TO FASHION, PICKLES WERE ON EVERYTHING

Pickles had the largest increase since last year as an individual ordered item with an 89% increase, totaling over 6.9 MILLION orders in 2023. People embraced their love of pickles – from food to fashion (if you own the viral pickle sweatshirt, we see you) – and put the salty, briny indulgences on everything.

Curious about your own 2023 Delivered report? Today, Grubhub is also sending diners their customized recap report that unwraps their individual ordering journey throughout the year.

