Forrest T. Jones Goes Live on OneShield Market Solutions, Accelerating Strategic Growth Plans

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrest T. Jones & Company, Inc. (FTJ), a distinguished Managing General Agent (MGA) providing insurance products and other financial services to members of associations and other affinity groups, has gone live on OneShield Market Solutions (OMS), starting with its Educators Professional Liability insurance offerings. This milestone positions FTJ to advance its strategic growth initiatives by leveraging leading-edge, cloud-based technology to scale operations.

Adopting OMS' platform aligns with FTJ's vision of providing tailored insurance solutions to its expanding client base.

As a leading MGA serving top U.S. insurers and catering to over 1.5 million members in employer and professional groups, FTJ recognizes the significance of technological innovation in meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. With a focus on sectors such as education, accounting, and law, FTJ is committed to delivering highly customized insurance programs. The decision to adopt OneShield's OMS platform aligns with FTJ's vision of providing tailored and bespoke insurance solutions to its expanding client base.

"We're thrilled to announce the successful go-live of our partnership with OneShield. In a dynamic landscape where adaptability, scalability, and security are paramount, OneShield's technology has proven to be the ideal solution for our organization," states Rick Jones, FTJ's President. "OMS has empowered us to modernize our policy administration, billing, and overall service capabilities, resulting in a better experience for our clients."

The OMS platform's market-ready features provide FTJ with immediate functionality for essential processes like policy management (quoting, binding, and servicing) and billing (from invoicing to payment). Additionally, the platform offers extensive reporting and analysis capabilities, all of which can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of MGAs like FTJ.

A key feature that influenced FTJ's decision to partner with OMS included the platform's ability to create web-based portals for clients that extend full self-service capabilities to their insureds. The OMS platform also facilitates streamlined workflows for renewals, document storage, invoice processing, and seamless integrations with various third-party software applications.

Rex Blazevich, President of OMS, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are delighted to welcome FTJ to our growing community of MGAs leveraging modern technology to differentiate their programs and services. FTJ has an impressive track record as a high-producing MGA, and we look forward to supporting their ongoing growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive landscape."

The successful implementation of OneShield's OMS platform marks a significant milestone in FTJ's journey toward operational excellence, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering innovative and tailored insurance solutions. As FTJ continues to evolve in response to industry trends, this strategic partnership with OneShield positions the organization for sustained success and growth in the ever-changing insurance landscape.

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices in India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About Forrest T. Jones & Company, Inc.

Established in 1953, Forrest T. Jones & Company is an insurance agency and administrator providing insurance products and other financial services to members of associations and other affinity groups. From a small office with three employees, FTJ has grown into a national marketing presence that today employs more than 300 insurance professionals — supplying insurance programs to more than 80 national associations and employer groups with over 1.5 million members. FTJ works with over 30 leading insurance companies to provide access to high-quality plans — many with special features and benefits not readily available elsewhere. FTJ also provides third-party administration services for many leading insurance underwriting companies, representing more than 100 employer groups and 15,000 lives. Throughout the years, family-owned FTJ has worked hand-in-hand with its clients in adding value to member and customer programs through quality insurance products.

For more information, visit www.ftj.com

