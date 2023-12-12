Chicago Pacific Founders Welcomes Sam Bendix as a Healthcare Real Estate & Infrastructure Partner

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF), a dynamic investment management firm specializing in healthcare private equity and real estate investments, is thrilled to announce the exciting addition of Sam Bendix as its newest Partner. With an impressive background in equity capital markets and new product development, Sam Bendix brings a wealth of experience to CPF, underscoring the firm's commitment to excellence. Joining CPF allows Mr. Bendix to play a pivotal role in a forward-thinking company dedicated to driving positive change in healthcare real estate, private equity, and infrastructure.

"Sam's addition to our team as a Partner is the natural next step for this incredibly talented professional. His expertise and dedication to driving value throughout our portfolio of properties, as well as his focus on growing our healthcare real estate and infrastructure platforms, align seamlessly with our vision for Chicago Pacific Founders. Sam's passion and experience will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success, and we are thrilled to have him on board as we embark on this exciting journey of growth and innovation." – Mary Tolan, Founder and Managing Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Sam to our team at Chicago Pacific Founders," said John Rijos, Managing Partner of CPF Healthcare Real Estate. "His successful track record and profound financial expertise make him a valuable addition to our mission-driven team. Sam's experience will be instrumental in advancing our work to effect meaningful improvements in the healthcare real estate sector and creating value for our partners."

Mr. Bendix's extensive real estate investment background includes positions with Landmark Properties, National Real Estate Advisors, Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, Blue Vista Capital Management, and William Blair & Company.

Speaking about his move to CPF, Bendix said, "Joining Chicago Pacific Founders presents an exciting opportunity to apply my financial experience to the healthcare sector, contributing to the growth and development of the industry alongside our talented and entrepreneurial team."

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled services, and caring for aging populations. Additionally, CPF has a vertically integrated Senior Housing strategy and a complementary medical office investment strategy that leverages CPF's extensive healthcare industry relationships. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

