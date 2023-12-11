MGI Expands Presence in Latin America with New Partnerships with Genos Médica and TCL Group

SAO PAULO, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd., a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced partnerships with Genos Médica, a Mexico-based specialized center in genomics, and TCL Group, a company dedicated to the import and sales of laboratory equipment and supplies in Chile, respectively. The two partnerships will see MGI providing its state-of-the-art sequencing and lab automation platforms to local partners in Latin America, underscoring its commitment to expand genomics and transform human health in the region.

Sequencer from MGI using in TCL GROUP's lab (PRNewswire)

"Over the last four years, we have witnessed rapid growth in the high-throughput sequencing market in Latin America and are confident in its upward trajectory. As one of our focus markets, we have carried out a series of partnerships within the region and achieved significant outcomes," said Carlos Carpio, Senior Commercial Director of MGI LATAM and General Manager of MGI Brazil, "We are thrilled to partner with Genos Médica and TCL Group to increase our presence further within the vibrant biotech ecosystem in LATAM and look forward to unlocking new opportunities for advancing local healthcare."

The healthcare landscape in Latin America has been changing swiftly, with demand for high-throughput sequencing technologies and testing growing as our population ages, the number of cancer patients rises, and chronic diseases become more prevalent. Through genetic testing, scientific researchers are able to identify the sequence of DNA or RNA to study genetic variation associated with diseases and respond with tailored treatment. However, limited access to relevant technologies and training programs due to high instrument and maintenance costs has notably hindered the development of the space and widespread adoption of high-throughput sequencing. In this regard, MGI is determined to facilitate genomics for all by empowering local laboratories and institutes with innovative life science tools and enhancing their genetic testing capabilities.

Founded in 2011 in Mexico City, Genos Médica provides comprehensive management to patients and their family members with hereditary diseases with its consultation services and specialized laboratory. Facing enormous genetic testing needs from all over Mexico, Genos Médica has partnered with MGI to establish a complete and efficient workflow with faster turnaround times consisting of MGI's DNBSEQ-T7* Ultra-high-throughput Genetic Sequencer, DNBSEQ-G50* Benchtop Genetic Sequencer, MGISP-960 High-Throughput Automated Sample Preparation System, and data platform appliance ZTRON.

"Due to the genetic richness of people in Latin America and rising demands for genetic testing, we have been in search of advanced yet affordable technologies to develop a deeper understanding of our genetic variations and improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Ocelotl Azotla Vilchis, Genetic Scientist at Genos Médica. "Sharing the same belief and goal, we are pleased to collaborate with MGI and leverage their accessible and innovative sequencing solutions to address demands and challenges in LATAM's growing genomics market."

Meanwhile in Chile, TCL Group, a renowned company with 28 years of experience providing diagnostics and biotech solutions locally, has joined hands with MGI to import five units of the versatile DNBSEQ-G400* benchtop sequencer and three of the ultra-high speed DNBSEQ-G99* sequencer, providing their customers with accurate, efficient and cost-effective sequencing options. Additionally, TCL Group has also purchased MGISP-960 and MGISP-100 automated sample preparation systems to accommodate emerging market needs.

"Having built a great reputation in Chile for our excellent service to clients with high-quality life sciences equipment and supplies, we have seen the genomics market evolve and demands for more comprehensive, flexible and efficient instruments increase," said Dr Carlos Meyer-Regueiro, Scientific Advisor of TCL Group. "We are thrilled to work with MGI and are confident in the comprehensive capabilities of their technologies and instruments in satisfying a variety of genomics needs, with an outstanding technical support team."

With LATAM as one of its focus markets, MGI has consistently demonstrated its commitment to expediting the adoption of cutting-edge sequencing technologies and advancing patient care within the region. Earlier this year, MGI announced partnerships with Gencell in Colombia to realize this goal. Integrating Gencell's expertise and local market presence with MGI's advanced DNBSEQ™ technology, the collaboration aims to enhance Gencell's sequencing capacity and data analysis capabilities with a complete workflow that includes some of MGI's extensive products, such as DNBSEQ-T7*, DNBSEQ-G400*, MGISP-960, MGISP-100 and ZTRON.

Lastly, to increase the level of support for customers and partners in Latin America, MGI is set to open a new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in São Paulo, Brazil by Q1 2024. As a service hub, the future CEC will provide the growing number of local MGI customers and partners with expertise in high-throughput sequencing technology and specialized automation workflows to further upgrade local technical expertise across Latin America.

Looking ahead, MGI will continue to work closely with customers and partners in Latin America to lower barriers to genomics access, empower scientific breakthroughs and improve human health through its highly advanced and accessible life sciences technologies.

