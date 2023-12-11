Kyrie Irving Announces Investment In KICKS CREW, The World's Fastest-Growing Sneaker Community And Marketplace

8x NBA All-Star Joins Startup as Chief Community Officer, Kicking Off 11 Days Of Giving Philanthropic Initiative with ANTA Shock Wave 5 Giveaway

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KICKS CREW, the leading global digital marketplace for authentic sneakers and apparel, announces an investor partnership with international basketball athlete, artist, and actor Kyrie Irving today. Irving will join KICKS CREW as an equity shareholder and assume the role of Chief Community Officer.

Fresh from signing a new brand partnership with ANTA and unveiling his new logo, Irving has invested in KICKS CREW because of its track record and commitment to building a player-owned and empowered platform. The partnership is driven by a mutual desire to democratize the sneaker marketplace and unite communities through sneaker culture.

Kyrie Irving's role as Chief Community Officer will also showcase a cause-driven, community-centric approach, empowering new brands and collaborations that blend art and basketball in new ways. His efforts will extend globally, including initiatives and projects to positively impact the Middle East and Africa, embodying a broader social and cultural engagement vision.

"I'm excited to partner and invest in KICKS CREW's vision to empower a new generation of independent consumers and thinkers. This is an empowerment play for my fellow entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes who have and want their independent visions and approaches celebrated. My role as Chief Community Officer at KICKS CREW is centered around the mission of bringing all communities together through their love of sneaker culture to push forward unity and philanthropy," said Kyrie Irving when discussing his new investment.

Since its inception, KICKS CREW has been a champion for emerging brands, serving as a nexus for sneaker companies growing their international reach. It has also been a platform for NBA players to establish and grow their personal brands. KICKS CREW'S vision for a player-centric platform serves as a springboard for making Irving's products more accessible to fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kyrie Irving into the KICKS CREW family and for us to be accepted into the A11Even Tribe," says KICKS CREW co-founder Ross Adrian Yip. "Kyrie's influence on the community and deep passion for philanthropy brings immeasurable value to bringing our vision to life, and we are eager to use our platform to empower Kyrie and many more players willing to leverage their independent influence."

Kyrie Irving has chosen to kick off his yearly 11 Days Of Giving Initiative with KICKS CREW to celebrate this new partnership and investment. Irving and KICKS CREW are giving away 111 pairs of the ANTA Shock Wave 5 from December 11th to December 15th, 2023. Fans can sign up to enter the giveaway on the Kyrie Irving x KICKS CREW event page.

Complete list of every ANTA Shock Wave 5 available to win:

Kyrie Irving started the NBA season sporting the ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro, showcasing ANTA's latest flagship product. The entire ANTA Shock Wave 5 collection is now available on KICKS CREW. Kyrie Irving's first signature shoe with ANTA is expected to launch in the first half of 2024.

ABOUT KICKS CREW

Launched in January 2021, KICKS CREW is a trusted global marketplace with the broadest selection of sneakers and apparel. KICKS CREW operates on a unique business model by only directly working with verified retailers and brands to ensure authenticity is at the source for customers. With a fast-growing global audience, KICKS CREW has partnered with the most significant international sporting brands for direct product launches. With world-class investor backing (Gobi Partners, AEF, and Pacific Century Group), KICKS CREW emphasizes community engagement and accessibility by offering a borderless shopping experience to millions of users worldwide.

ABOUT KYRIE IRVING

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player in the NBA on the Dallas Mavericks. He attended Duke University before being selected as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyrie played a pivotal role in securing an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Beyond basketball, Kyrie is known for his philanthropic efforts and artistic ventures, reflecting a multifaceted personality beyond the basketball court.

