HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW VITOLA EL REY DEL MUNDO ROYAL SERIES IN CYPRUS

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW VITOLA EL REY DEL MUNDO ROYAL SERIES IN CYPRUS

The new vitola was unveiled by Habanos' exclusive distributor, Phoenicia T.A.A. Cyprus , in presence of more than 450 guests

Royal Series (50 ring gauge x 155 mm length) will be on sale exclusively at La Casa Del Habano franchise shops

HAVANA, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor, Phoenicia T.A.A. Cyprus, presented the new vitola of its brand El Rey del Mundo, Royal Series (50 ring gauge x 155 mm length). The City of Dreams Mediterranean resort was the spectacular venue chosen for a magical evening where music, good food and Habanos were the real stars.

El Rey del Mundo Royal Series (PRNewswire)

The launch of this new vitola was also the perfect excuse to celebrate 15 years of fruitful business partnership between Habanos, S.A. and Phoenicia T.A.A. Cyprus. The event brought together more than 450 aficionados from Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Malta, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of Congo, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Bulgaria, Canada and Bahrain. Also in attendance were the co-presidents of Habanos, S.A., Mrs. Maritza Carillo González and Mr. Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera.

The attendees of this magical evening had the opportunity to enjoy a 5-course meal prepared by Chef Olivier Belliard of City of Dreams Mediterranean and world-renowned 3 Michelin-star Chef Alvin Leung. The evening's entertainment program featured bands like Hanine and Karotseris. All of this took place at the same time as guests had the opportunity to taste, for the first time, the new vitola El Rey del Mundo Royal Series, a product designed for the La Casa del Habano network of specialized shops under franchise. However, to the surprise of those present, this was not the only novelty presented. During the gala, new products such as the Edición Regional Por La Larrañaga Fénix, and the new Cohiba Wide Short (machine-made Cuban cigar) were unveiled.

The finale of the evening was marked by the auction of a personalized El Rey Del Mundo humidor and a unique Por Larrañaga ashtray, both crafted by the renowned Greek artisan Christos Karnabakos. The lucky winners of both unique pieces were Angelos Charalambous and Spyros Vasiliou, respectively.

El Rey del Mundo Royal Series

Factory name: Dobles

Measurements: 50 ring gauge x 155 mm length

It is a Habano with an excellent appearance. It offers a smooth taste in the mouth, characteristic of its blend. It delights us with a very fresh and aromatic smoke.

Wrapper: bright and light brown colour which makes it very authentic and special.

Draw: excellent

Combustion: excellent

Ash: light grey and compact

Very pleasant woody notes and light toasted notes are present, whilst always maintaining their smooth character and balance throughout the smoke.

It presents an even, light aftertaste that remains, allowing us to enjoy an undoubtedly fresh and pleasant taste.

Strength: light to medium.

Excellent Habano to enjoy for about 1 hour.

Food pairing suggestion: It can be enjoyed with some classic cocktails such as Mojito and Habana Especial. With spirits such as 5-year-old rum on the rocks, or blended whisky, which, together with the smooth flavor of this blend, make an excellent combination.

To download high resolution video and product images click here.

(P.A.O)* Protected Appellations of Origin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295927/EL_REY_DEL_MUNDO_ROYAL_SERIES.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.