Dallas Sidekicks open at home Saturday, bringing North Texas fast-paced indoor soccer

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Sidekicks are ready to dazzle in Saturday's home opener, celebrating their winning roots and boasting a rejuvenated team under a new coach, a roster of fan-friendly activities and the addition of notable co-owners and business sponsors.

The indoor soccer game, at 7 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen against Mesquite's Texas Outlaws, promises an electrifying atmosphere with affordable, family-style entertainment. Tickets are available at dallassidekicks.com/tickets.

"The Dallas Sidekicks are not just a team. We are a community of passionate soccer enthusiasts," said Jesse Llamas, team president. "Our first game in Allen is a fresh beginning, in a vibrant atmosphere. This season, the excitement is unstoppable.''

Part of the Major Arena Soccer League, the team is guided by new head coach Ed Puskarich, with a revamped roster, including seven-season veteran and captain Jamie Lovegrove and the recently signed Moises Hernandez in his professional indoor soccer debut.

"The league should look out for the Sidekicks. We're going to rock 'n' roll this year," said Puskarich, a Dallas native and coaching veteran who played soccer and football at SMU and started his pro soccer career in 1984 with the Houston Dynamo in the United Soccer League.

In a nod to their past, the Sidekicks announced that longtime sports radio host Norm Hitzges will make the game's ceremonial first kick and then be a guest in the play-by-play booth. Hitzges, a Texas Radio Hall of Famer and commentator of Sidekicks games in their early days, recently retired from Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

Allen Mayor Baine Brooks declared Saturday "Dallas Sidekicks Day." After that and every game, players meet with fans for autographs and photos. Also on hand: "Kick" The Kangaroo mascot and the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers.

In the runup to the home opener, the Sidekicks added new high-profile co-owners: former Dallas Mavericks star Eddie Nájera and e-gaming entrepreneur Hector Rodriguez, CEO of Optic Gaming.

The team also expanded its roster of business sponsors, showcasing growing support from the local businesses, Among them: Advanced EV, Alliance Bank, Cryoboost, Dots Pretzels, Marsh McLennan, Nue Vodka, Pillar Commercial, PIT Performance, Pollo Campero, Protime Club ID, Takis and Zunte Mezcal.

The second home game, Dec. 16, is Foundation Night, and any nonprofit can contact the team for a special ticket link in which they'd receive a portion of the sales. The final home game this month, Dec. 28, is Family Night, with specials on tickets and concessions.

The Dallas Sidekicks are an American professional indoor soccer team of the Major Arena Soccer League. The organization was established in 1984, is headquartered in Allen, Texas, and plays all home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

