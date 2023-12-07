Partillion Bioscience Launches New Kits to Accelerate Function-First Antibody Discovery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience Corporation ("Partillion"), a life science tools company, announced the commercial availability of two new products that accelerate antibody discovery from mouse antibody-secreting cells. The newly launched Antibody Discovery Kits provide reagents that streamline workflows to select plasma cells or hybridoma cells secreting antigen-specific antibodies for downstream sequencing.

(PRNewswire)

Partillion's Mouse Antibody Discovery Kits are specifically designed to offer scientists an easy and convenient way to get started with validated, pre-packaged reagents. Users provide their biotinylated antigen of choice and can use existing flow sorters to isolate antibody secreting cells in an antigen-specific manner. "As a long-time user of Partillion's standalone Nanovial reagents, our team is excited for the upcoming Antibody Discovery Kits. Having pre-validated antibodies ready to go for these assays will cut down on need for optimization and get researchers to the heart of their science much quicker." said Richard James, of Seattle Children's Hospital, who's research leveraging Nanovials was recently highlighted in Nature Communications.

"These Antibody Discovery Kits help our customers get to antibody sequence results faster" said Joe de Rutte, Co-founder and CEO of Partillion. "Leveraging our proprietary Nanovial technology, users can perform functional single-cell screens directly from antibody-secreting cells without additional cell culture steps, all using standard flow cytometers. This is particularly important for isolating affinity-matured antibodies from fragile Plasma B cells that don't survive long post isolation, as well as streamlining hybridoma workflows to enrich antigen-specific clones without multiple rounds of subcloning." Partillion's core Nanovial technology, which isolates cells into individual compartments, allows for sensitive detection of secreted proteins at the single-cell level, doing away with these culture steps.

The Antibody Discovery Kits boast a range of features including a simple workflow that can allow users to screen hundreds of thousands of antibody-secreting cells in a single day, and the ability to recover live cells which can be regrown or used for downstream single-cell sequencing.

"In a landscape dominated by costly instruments for single-cell antibody screening, Partillion Bioscience, prides itself in leveraging existing and widely available flow instrumentation, providing an accessible toolkit that significantly reduces hands-on time, and doesn't require a large start-up investment, expediting the path from discovery to application." said Dino Di Carlo, Co-founder of Partillion. "Because the heavy and light chain pairings of these antibodies are retained during the Nanovial screening assay and antibodies are screened in a soluble state, hits have increased developability as therapeutics."

The new kits mark the beginning of an expanded slate of easy-to-use kits from Partillion, powered by the recently introduced EZM™ formulation of Nanovial technology, in which cells and secreted molecules are localized in the nanoliter-scale cavities of each bowl-shaped Nanovial, leading to increased cell loading and secretion signal. These product offerings provide new turn-key solutions that appeal to biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Partillion will be showcasing their newly released kits at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics 2023 conference in San Diego in mid-December.

About Partillion

Partillion Bioscience is a venture-backed life science company developing a next generation single-cell analysis platform. Partillion's award winning Nanovial technology enables customers to accelerate therapeutic development to address the most difficult diseases and provide advanced scientific insights. The reagent-based platform, with products available at www.partillion.com, unlocks the ability to screen hundreds of thousands to millions of individual cells based on critical yet difficult to probe functional information all while using easy to access lab equipment – solving a major pain point in the industry. The technology underpinning Partillion's products was developed in Dino Di Carlo's lab (UCLA) and has been featured in notable journals such as Nature Communications, Science Advances, and ACS Nano and received industry accolades, winning the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award and 2022 SLAS New Product Award.

Learn more by contacting info@partillion.com, visiting www.partillion.com, or following Partillion on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Partillion Bioscience