Matt Porter Joins Barrel King: Modernizing The Whiskey Experience

BOURBON, Mo., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrel King is thrilled to announce the Appointment of Matt Porter, named World's Top Whiskey Taster by Bardstown Bourbon Company, as the newly appointed Chief Tasting Officer (CTO) and Master Blender. Matt brings nearly a decade's worth of expertise in whiskey analysis and blending. His exceptional skills are set to elevate Barrel King's exclusive Gold Membership experience.

Background: Porter's global recognition for his whiskey acumen aligns seamlessly with Barrel King's innovative approach to whiskey enjoyment.

Gold Membership Benefits:

Efficient Access & Cost-Effectiveness: Direct access to new exceptional bourbons and whiskeys every month without the disappointment of waiting in long lines for allocations or wasting money on untested, underwhelming bottles.

Authentic Connection: Building a more personal and informed relationship between whiskey makers and consumers.

Exclusive Curation: Curated selections and blends by Matt Porter , exclusively for Gold Members.

Matt Porter's Statement: "Barrel King is one of the few underground "If You Know, You Know" Whiskey Brands that has an almost secret reputation for outstanding Bourbon and Rye. To say I am thrilled with the opportunity to join a team as passionate and knowledgeable as theirs, while they are on the verge of blowing up in the industry, would be a massive understatement. It's no secret that I am passionate about bourbon and the art of blending whiskey, and I've always hoped to be able to one day blend on a professional level. This is literally a dream come true. I am grateful for the trust bestowed upon me by Jarrod and Rachael. I'm humbled and excited that they believe in my skills enough to hand me the keys to their fantastic barrels of whiskey. If you are a Barrel King Member, Thank You in advance for your support. I cannot wait to start blending for you!"

Rachael Record, Owner of Barrel King: 'We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Matt Porter to the Barrel King family. It was obvious during our first collaboration with Matt that if we didn't secure him quickly, someone else would. Matt's humility and approachability, despite his global recognition, make him an ideal fit for our ethos. Blending with him this past year has been nothing short of thrilling, and we truly believe that blending will be Matt's legacy. Most importantly, I want to extend my gratitude to our Gold Members for their cult-like support, because without them, none of this would be possible.'"

Future of Gold Membership Program: Barrel King's Gold Membership Program offers an innovative and convenient way for whiskey enthusiasts to enjoy unique, premium products, removing the traditional barriers between whiskey crafters and enthusiasts.

Media Contacts: For more information about Barrel King, Matt Porter, and our Gold Membership Program, please contact [info@oldroadcraftspirits.com] or visit barrelking.com.

About Barrel King: Based in Bourbon, Missouri, Barrel King is the flagship brand of Old Road Craft Spirits, specializing in crafting exceptional Bourbon and Whiskey, with a focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement.

About Matt Porter: Originally from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Matt Porter now resides with his family on Colorado's Western Slope. Known for his YouTube channel "ADHD Whiskey", Matt is a Judge for Fred Minnick's ASCOTS, earned the title of "World's Top Whiskey Taster" in 2020 and is a national two-time Blending Champion.

