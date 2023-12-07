Allied Digestive Health Becomes Suki Center of Excellence in Gastroenterology

As a leader in tech-forward innovation within the health industry, ADH is investing in AI-powered solutions to improve patient care and provider experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki , a leading provider of voice artificial intelligence-powered healthcare solutions, today announces a partnership with Allied Digestive Health (ADH), the third-largest gastroenterology organization in the country. Comprised of over 200 gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, ADH will become a Center of Excellence for Suki to help set best practices on how AI can most effectively be used in the gastroenterology field. This partnership serves as a significant milestone in achieving the companies' shared goals of providing clinicians with cutting-edge technologies to improve care and drive efficacy that lowers organizational costs.

ADH is a trailblazer in adopting innovative technologies, including using AI to completely automate its coding processes as well as to help identify potential subjects for research studies. ADH has also invested significantly in building a best-in-class digital patient experience that includes online appointment scheduling, billing, and more. The organization plans to continue expanding its suite of AI-based solutions to elevate care, enrich provider experience, and optimize financial performance. With Suki, providers have access to an AI clinical assistant that streamlines time-consuming tasks including documentation and coding; Suki Assistant is also integrated with ADH's EHR so it seamlessly fits into providers' workflows. Over time, Suki will add more capabilities, like being able to answer a wide range of questions, to further alleviate administrative burden from clinicians.

"ADH is committed to creating an exceptional experience for the patient and physicians. Suki addresses the immense burnout our physicians feel from inputting data into the EHRs - Suki's integration with our EHR makes that process seamless. As a result, our physicians can focus their energies on patient care, in turn creating a better experience for our patients," said Sap Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of Allied Health MSO.

ADH was among the first organizations in the country to use Suki's ambient note-generation capabilities and has experienced significant benefits as a result. Suki ambiently listens to a patient-clinician conversation and automatically generates suggestions for the note, helping clinicians save time so they have more bandwidth for patient care. Early results also indicate strong financial benefits due to a significant increase in encounters billed as E/M Level 4 from E/M Level 3. ADH's revenue cycle team indicated notes created by Suki were more descriptive, supporting this higher level of coding.

"I have been impressed with the comprehensiveness of the notes generated by Suki," said Dr. Arthur Talansky, gastroenterologist with ADH. "It captures relevant primary care-related issues that may arise during a conversation with a patient, providing more detail and context to my documentation."

"At Suki, our goal has always been to empower healthcare providers through the seamless integration of innovative technology," said Jallel Harrati, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at Suki. "We are thrilled to partner with Allied Digestive Health, the AI leader in gastroenterology, to elevate both the patient and provider experience. By combining our advanced AI solutions with their dedication to innovation, we look forward to creating a future where providers and patients are happier and healthier."

This partnership showcases ADH's commitment to empowering its clinicians with the latest AI advancements and adds to Suki's track record of increasing access to AI solutions within the healthcare industry. With a robust network of 200+ trusted healthcare organizations, encompassing major health systems and clinics across the country, Suki is making healthcare technology invisible and assistive so clinicians can focus on what's most important: their patients. To learn more about Suki, click here .

ABOUT SUKI:

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI voice assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and retrieving information from the EHR, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT ALLIED DIGESTIVE HEALTH:

Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at: allieddigestivehealth.com .

ABOUT ASSURED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS:

Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit ahpartners.com .

