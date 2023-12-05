New Patents Strengthen NICO's Intellectual Property Portfolio as It Expands Market Applications for Its Technologies

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator NICO Corporation and world leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery, continues to increase its intellectual property portfolio that now includes over 260 patents across multiple North American and European jurisdictions. Ten newly issued patents further protect the company's unique innovations and capabilities to address unmet clinical needs in treating hemorrhagic stroke (ICH) and brain tumors through safe and repeatable minimally invasive access to the brian.

NICO Corporation is a medical device maker located in Indianapolis that is dedicated to developing technology for the field of corridor surgery, including cranial, ENT, spinal and otolaryngology, where access to the surgical site is limited. Its technology and products are designed to progress corridor surgery by creating instruments that allow for access through smaller openings and resection of soft tissue abnormalities. (PRNewsFoto/NICO Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Ten new patents protect NICO's technology innovations that address unmet needs in treating deadly ICH and brain tumors.

"The capabilities and applications of NICO technologies continue to expand and these new patents further safeguard our unique and groundbreaking contributions in the field of neurosurgery to improve patient lives," said Jim Pearson, president and CEO of NICO. "It's no coincidence that we have just completed the world's first positive trial in ICH using our patented technology. New breakthroughs in patient care are simply an output of our novel innovation and commitment to minimally invasive neurosurgery."

NICO's comprehensive portfolio make up the cornerstone of its integrated technology platform that include safe and repeatable access , automated and controlled tissue removal , and simultaneous collection and biological preservation of tissue while in the operating room. Safeguarding these technological innovations has allowed the company to revolutionize and modernize minimally invasive neurosurgery, as evidenced through more than 250 peer-reviewed published papers with over 600 unique authors from major academic centers.

"Our organization's ability to continuously innovate for the evolving and growing clinical needs to treat the most deadly, costly and debilitating form of stroke (ICH) and devastating malignant brain tumors like glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the reason we continue to be the world leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery," Pearson said. "We are creating new realities for neurosurgeons and new possibilities for patients through improved surgical outcomes and treatment options. The tremendous value we create for neurosurgeons and the field of neurosurgery is why we are so committed to protecting our intellectual property through the patent process."

NICO Corporation has led in the field of minimally invasive neurosurgery for over a decade with its patented technologies that use the natural folds of the brain to reach and safely remove subcortical abnormalities. It is the sponsor of ENRICH, the world's first positive surgical trial for hemorrhagic stroke in which NICO BrainPath and NICO Myriad technologies were exclusively used to achieve the first ever statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements with early surgical intervention of spontaneous ICH versus medical management.

Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, view surgical and patient videos on YouTube.

Contact: Sue Goin

sue.goin@sapphire-com.com

317.402.8690

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NICO Corporation