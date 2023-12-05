CÓDIGO 1530® ANNOUNCES NEW CRISTALINO MADE FROM UNIQUE BLEND OF REPOSADO AND EXTRA AÑEJO TEQUILA

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Código 1530, the additive-free tequila brand known for high quality and innovation within the tequila and mezcal industries, has just launched a Cristalino tequila: Código 1530 Cristalino Reposado. The new Cristalino consists of the brand's award-winning Reposado aged in French White Oak Cabernet wine barrels, blended with its sought after 6 year "Origen" Extra Añejo and finished in French Cognac casks.

"Since we are a single NOM distillery (NOM 1616) we had the freedom and resources to create a completely unique Cristalino unlike any other on the market. We had a lot of fun testing different blends and finishes before declaring the Reposado and Extra Añejo blend as the winner," said Federico Vaughan, Co-Founder and CEO, Código 1530. "Our Cristalino measures up to the brand's high standards of ensuring the essence of tequila always shines through with an authentic flavor profile and personality."

Código 1530 Cristalino is a special blend that reveals layers of flavor and aroma, which standard charcoal filtration would typically remove to erase the amber-colored and sometimes bitter tannins from barrel aging. Not only is the charcoal filtration and oxygenation important for a soft finish, this Cristalino is made with both Código Reposado tequila and is completed with a dash of Código's 6 year aged Extra Añejo, named Origen. This intentional blending was done to strengthen the taste of tequila. It is a tribute to the passion and tradition of tequila making while emphasizing the importance of both heritage and innovation.

Upon first sip, taste buds awaken to aromas of rich vanilla and roasted hazelnuts, intertwined with elegance of agave yielding depth and warmth. Notes of cooked agave offer a delicate and balanced sweetness. Hints of caramel, vanilla, and hazelnut create complexity while light cocoa finishes the palate. Altogether a harmonious and elegant tasting experience.

Código 1530 Cristalino Reposado is available at retailers in the US for an SRP of $89.99, as well as select global markets*. Visit www.codigo1530.com to learn more.

*Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand inspired by the legend of a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's tequila and mezcal offerings have been perfected using time-honored customs & historic traditions of adding no chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Código 1530 is confirmed an additive-free brand by Tequila Matchmaker. Passionately produced in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in over 30 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

Media Contact

Joanna Manning, Strategic Brand Communications: joanna.manning@pernod-ricard.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Codigo 1530; Pernod Ricard USA