A-Sha Foods USA Receives NOSH Best of 2023 Awards

Honored as an "Emerging Brand," the noodle company is celebrated for its 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Sha Foods USA , the cult-favorite, AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan – has been honored as an "Emerging Brand" by NOSH Best of 2023 Awards . NOSH Best of Awards recognizes brands, people and products that have embraced new ideas, challenged status quo and pursued positive changes within the industry. This award comes on the heels of A-Sha being recognized as an example of Whole Foods Market's 2024 Trends to Watch, "Noodle News," which forecasts the continued rising trend of gourmet instant noodles made with quality ingredients.

Launched in California in 2015, A-Sha Noodles quickly became beloved for its patented noodle recipe that simply uses wheat, salt and water, and a unique, 18-hour air drying technique. The company has amassed a national audience, launching successful partnerships with internationally-recognized brands like David Chang's Momofuku and Sanrio's Hello Kitty, while expanding distribution in a variety of grocers, like Costco, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Sprouts, H-Mart and Amazon. They have also been featured as one of the country's fastest growing private companies on Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years, and counting.

This fall, A-Sha Noodles hit a milestone in the evolution of its portfolio, rolling out over a dozen new products at retailers nationwide. They've announced two new Momofuku x A-Sha Noodles SKUs, launched limited edition holiday packages, and debuted new categories, including gluten-free pho noodles and boba milk tea.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Emerging Brand by NOSH. Since the beginning, we have championed our Taiwanese roots, and been on a mission to bring our food and flavor to kitchens all over the country. It's been a big year for us, and we are excited for the announcements coming around the corner." - Young Chang, CEO and President of A-Sha Foods USA

