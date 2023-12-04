Good2bSocial Joins Jasper as Certified Solutions Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good2bSocial, the leading digital marketing agency serving law firms, lawyers, and legal industry organizations, is proud to announce it has joined Jasper as a Certified Solutions Partner.

"This partnership with Jasper further expands the services and capabilities we offer legal-industry clients," says Guy Alvarez, Good2bSocial's Founder and EVP of Strategy. "It will allow our team to leverage cutting-edge AI-powered solutions as we optimize clients' digital marketing and business development strategies."

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that securely brings on-brand, AI-assisted content anywhere teams create. Jasper's Solutions Partner Program helps marketing agencies, consultancies, systems integrators, and others successfully integrate generative AI into service offerings so they can deliver better business outcomes to clients faster.

As a certified Solutions Partner, Good2bSocial will have access to exclusive training, support, and resources from Jasper, allowing them to enhance their existing suite of digital marketing services. This partnership will also enable Good2bSocial to remain at the forefront of the constantly evolving digital landscape, providing clients with cutting-edge solutions.

"We're thrilled to have Good2bSocial join Jasper as a certified Solutions Partner. Their expertise and years of industry experience will bring even more value to our customers through their unique AI-powered offerings," says Al Biedrzycki, Director of Jasper's Solutions Partner Program.

guy@good2bsocial.com

About Good2bSocial

Good2bSocial's mission is to help lawyers, law firms, and organizations in the legal industry understand and leverage the power of digital marketing, content, and social media, using unmatched experience and the latest technology and methods to power measurable marketing and business development strategies. Good2bSocial offers a full suite of digital marketing services for law firms and organizations in the legal industry, including website design and development, social media management, high-impact content strategy and production, email marketing, PPC, SEO, and account-based marketing (ABM).

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that want better outcomes in addition to faster outputs. Jasper securely trains on your brand and strategy, accelerates content and campaign production, and helps marketers measure and optimize for performance all as part of an end-to-end copilot. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and was one of the fastest companies to reach 100M+ users. Customers include Sports Illustrated, Anthropologie, SentinelONE, Transcend.io and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

