Erin Krakow Joins Maison Louis Jadot to Share a Cozy Season Hack: A Good Book and a Glass of Wine

BEAUNE, France, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, esteemed Burgundy wine house and maker of the #1 selling red and white French wines in America, Maison Louis Jadot, announced a partnership with American actress and producer Erin Krakow just ahead of the holiday season. As temperatures start to drop and people look to entertain themselves in the warmth of the indoors, Louis Jadot and Erin worked together to curate an irresistibly cozy wine and book pairings guide, perfect for cuddling up and relaxing during the winter months.

"When I'm not busy with filming, I love to unwind by cuddling up with a glass of wine and a book I can't put down," said Erin Krakow. "I'm a storyteller and a story lover at heart - so whether it's a timeless classic or a tearjerker romance, the perfect Louis Jadot pairing makes the reading experience that much more enjoyable!"

Typically known for her on-screen roles in Hallmark Channel's "When Calls The Heart" and holiday films like "Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen," "Cookie Cutter Christmas," and the "Father Christmas" trilogy, Erin Krakow's partnership with Louis Jadot is a refreshing twist for the upcoming season. It's a reminder that winter is the perfect time to snuggle up indoors for some much-needed rest and relaxation and that even holiday movie stars take a step away from their work to dive into a book binge during this season. With many opting for simple pleasures, this prime combination of a good page-turner and a bottle of wine provides the perfect opportunity to gather with friends this season for a lively discussion about how each sip of wine complements the characters and plots of fan-favorite novels.

"Each Jadot wine has a story of its own, and Erin's pairings make the plot come alive, with notes that complement each character and storyline uniquely," said Jennifer Fritz, Brand Director, Maison Louis Jadot. "As the #1 selling red and white wine in America for more than a decade, Maison Louis Jadot fans know a thing or two about true love. This partnership takes typical wine pairings to a new level, with a comfortable experience that activates the senses with the power of a good book and great wines from a brand and an actress that Americans trust and love."

To see Erin's complete list of pairings, check out her Instagram post . For more information about Maison Louis Jadot, visit lovejadot.com ; images are here.

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com

About Maison Louis Jadot:

Maison Louis Jadot is one of the most trusted and revered wine houses in Burgundy's Côte d'Or. And today, Jadot is the #1 selling French red wine and white wine in the U.S. The Jadot team balances tradition and technology, focusing on the purest expression of each wine's terroir. These principles of vinification take the lightest possible hand in winemaking and produce the essence of fine Burgundy. Founded in 1859, the house now owns 528 acres of vineyards, including 280 acres of the Cote d'Or's most prestigious Premier and Grand Cru plots.

