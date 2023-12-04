Checkmarx is a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company recognized by end-user professionals based on Overall Experience as well as User Interest and Adoption worldwide and in Asia/Pacific region segment

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, has been recognized by customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ as a Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing for the fifth consecutive year. Checkmarx is the only vendor to be recognized, every year since the inception of this Peer Insights report. This recognition is based on Overall Experience as well as User Interest and Adoption. Earlier this year Checkmarx was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing, its sixth consecutive recognition as a Leader.

"At Checkmarx, we have a relentless commitment to customer success, to helping AppSec and development teams work together and to ensuring that they receive maximum value and security from our Checkmarx One platform," said Yoav Ziv, Chief Customer Success Officer at Checkmarx. "This recognition is deeply meaningful to us each and every year because it's based on actual customer ratings and reviews shared by over 140 Checkmarx customers."

As of August 31, 2023, Checkmarx customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

For further details about Checkmarx Peer Ratings, visit this page. Learn more about the Checkmarx One enterprise AppSec platform here.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the enterprise application security leader and the provider of Checkmarx One™, the industry-leading cloud-native AppSec platform that helps enterprises build #DevSecTrust. Powered by the intelligence from our industry-leading AppSec security research team, and our AI-driven technology and services, our platform is designed to enable CISOs, AppSec and development leaders to prioritize their teams' focus on what impacts their business. Our offerings secure every phase of development for every application, from the very first line of code through production, while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of security and development teams. It's no longer just about shifting left or right - it's about shifting everywhere. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 organizations. We are committed to moving forward with unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers, and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

