This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- American Cancer Society Launches New Program that Provides Individualized Assistance to Those Impacted by Cancer
Through a mobile app and personalized support from trained American Cancer Society volunteers, the program provides broader access to individualized resources to mitigate barriers to care, deliver high-quality, reliable information and offer emotional support during the cancer journey.
- Colgate® Partners with Seven-Year-Old Musical Prodigy Miles the Music Kid to Create an Original Song to Elevate Your Brushing Routine
Earlier this year, Miles captivated audiences by creating an entire beat using only his Colgate toothbrush that quickly went viral. Inspired by his talent, Colgate has partnered with Miles to transform his beat into an electrifying song featuring sounds created from a variety of Colgate's innovative oral care products.
- Miss America Announces Collaboration with American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Initiatives Promoting Women's Heart Health
Miss America's support for the Go Red for Women movement will encompass public awareness campaigns, community outreach, fundraising for health initiatives and participant scholarship opportunities, as well as highlighting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
- Nicklaus Children's Joins G4 Alliance to Support Medically Underserved Children Around the Globe
As a member of the G4 Alliance, Nicklaus Children's clinicians will participate in numerous working groups focused on advocacy, burns, disaster response, and other key aspects of surgical care.
- Expion Health and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC Forge Innovative Collaboration to Enhance Pharmacy Cost Management
Chris Westbrook, Chief Client Officer of Expion Health, said, "In today's environment, where specialty drug prices are skyrocketing, our relationship with Cost Plus Drugs embodies our commitment to provide efficient, cost-effective solutions. Together, we're reshaping the narrative around drug costs, setting a new industry standard."
- Ohio Officials, CMHA, 360º Management, and CVS Health Announce Opening of Supportive Housing Community for Human Trafficking Survivors
Residents will live in a community with access to robust onsite case management and social services that address the unique needs of human trafficking survivors, while also encouraging rehabilitation and self-sufficiency. With construction now complete, residents will begin moving in December.
- NFID Calls for 2024 Awards Nominations Honoring Public Health Heroes
"From developing new vaccines and treatments, to tracking and mitigating infectious diseases, and advocating for health equity, NFID awardees are recognized for their commitment to serving communities across the country and around the globe," said NFID Vice President and Awards Chair Kathleen M. Neuzil, MD, MPH.
- Avidity Biosciences Announces Expansion of Cardiovascular Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for up to Five Targets Utilizing Avidity's Proprietary AOC™ Platform Technology
"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, who are world leaders in cardiovascular drug discovery and development. This strategic collaboration solidifies our commitment in cardiology as we continue to advance our own research and development programs in cardiac indications," said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer at Avidity.
- HOPPR Launches Groundbreaking Foundation Model for Medical Imaging
Grace is a first-of-its-kind B2B foundation model that enables image-to-image and text-to-image learning across all medical imaging modalities, including X-rays, CTs, MRIs, and echocardiograms.
- Leading Companies Pledge to Be StigmaFree with NAMI The inaugural StigmaFree Workplace Advisory Council members include high-ranking representatives from Adobe, Bank of America, Boeing, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Calm, Google, Hostess, Kohl's, Miraval, OLLY, The Hartford, and an early-career young adult advisor from NAMI's Next Gen group. The group will meet throughout the next year, partnering with NAMI to assess the mental health needs of American employees, managers, and leaders — and what companies can do to support them now and into the future.
