Motiva Announces Retirement of Bill Spurgeon, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales & Logistics

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva Enterprises LLC today announced the retirement of Bill Spurgeon as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales & Logistics, effective December 1, 2023.

Bill Spurgeon (PRNewswire)

Spurgeon retires after more than 35 years of global retail strategy, fuel sales marketing, and energy operations experience. He joined Motiva in 2014 as Vice President of Fuel Sales & Marketing following more than two decades in various domestic and international leadership roles at Shell.

"Bill Spurgeon is an exceptional leader and innovative champion for the fuels industry," said Motiva President and CEO Jeff Rinker. "During his decade with Motiva, he has inspired people and elevated the Company's reputation within the industry as a premier supplier of quality fuel products and services. We are grateful for the lasting positive impact he has left at Motiva."

As a result of Spurgeon's retirement, Motiva is implementing organizational changes to re-align various operational and commercial activities. Motiva Executive Vice President of Optimization & Strategy Travis Capps has been named Motiva's Executive Vice President of Commercial -- a new organization encompassing all the commercial activities of Motiva.

Capps brings nearly 30 years of operational, business, and strategic development experience to his new commercial role. Since joining Motiva in 2013, he has been instrumental in shaping Motiva's long-term strategy, including its entry into the chemicals business in 2019.

"I am excited about the opportunity we have for our commercial team to deliver new levels of excellence to our customers under Travis' leadership," added Rinker. "Travis has the experience and vision to lead our commercial function and deliver sustained success as we navigate the changing market dynamics in the energy industry."

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a crude capacity of 640,000 barrels a day, the country's largest base oil plant, and an adjacent chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco.

Motiva Logo (PRNewsfoto/Motiva Enterprises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motiva Enterprises