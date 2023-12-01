Data-Driven Workforce Planning Is Key to Future-Proofing Organizations, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech's latest research unveils the transformative impact of data-driven workforce planning, highlighting its effectiveness in enhancing organizational agility and efficiency in today's rapidly changing business environment.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Amid the rapidly evolving technological landscape and the lingering effects of recent global disruptions, the importance of strategic workforce planning in IT has never been more pronounced. Facing challenges such as talent shortages and the need for new skill sets, IT leaders are increasingly recognizing the necessity of a proactive approach to workforce management for the years to come. To address this pressing need, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled its latest blueprint, Build a Data-Driven Workforce Plan: A Critical CIO Exercise.

The firm's newly published comprehensive resource will enable IT leaders to strategically manage their workforce through data-driven insights, offering tools and methodologies to optimize workforce efficiency, address skill gaps, and align talent sourcing with organizational goals. This blueprint is an essential resource for IT leaders seeking to navigate the complexities of workforce planning in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

"Among all of IT's responsibilities, workforce planning is just one, and it is never seen as the top priority. Although it is essential to enabling business strategy, workforce planning and other people-oriented initiatives are typically viewed as having a limited, intra-department benefit," says Jane Kouptsova, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Training on how to conduct workforce planning effectively is hard to come by for IT leaders despite the IT talent market being one of the most challenging of any industry."

Info-Tech's insights emphasize the pivotal role of strategic workforce planning in IT and delve into the necessity of adopting a data-driven approach to workforce management. The firm's research highlights how workforce management can help IT leaders anticipate and prepare for future skill requirements and workforce trends. By leveraging data analytics and insights, IT executives can make informed decisions about talent acquisition, development, and deployment, ensuring their teams are well-equipped to meet current and future challenges. This approach not only enhances the agility and resilience of IT departments but also aligns teams more closely with the broader goals and strategies of the organization, thereby contributing significantly to its overall success and competitiveness.

"A workforce plan's effectiveness hinges on the goals it supports and the data it builds on. Merely backfilling vacant roles reactively perpetuates the status quo, potentially leading to a lag as business needs evolve," says Carlene McCubbin, associate vice president of research development at Info-Tech Research Group. "It's crucial for a workforce plan to be constructed on accurate, current inputs, encompassing IT strategy and corresponding success metrics. This foundation ensures the plan delivers maximum business value."

The blueprint explains that workforce planning is not just about filling roles; it is the key to using the most valuable resource strategically. By using data, IT leaders can build the unique talent equation for the right IT team to deliver on strategic goals, minimize costs, and optimize IT talent. The new blueprint offers the following three-phase approach to developing a data-driven workforce planning strategy:

Workforce Projections – Reactively backfilling vacant roles is a common but inadequate strategy. IT leaders must ensure their workforce plan is built on accurate and comprehensive workforce data to deliver maximum business value. Intelligent Analysis: More data means more insight but also more overwhelm. Info-Tech's blueprint will help IT leaders automate their analysis to account for all the factors and data that will determine success. The blueprint includes a workforce analysis automation workbook and a talent sourcing analysis workbook to enable this automation. Workforce Plan: A workforce plan is a business case for the optimal sourcing strategy and interventions to address productivity gaps. It communicates its value by positioning itself as the answer to stakeholders' needs and tracks the metrics to prove it.

The research in the blueprint highlights the importance of a data-driven approach to workforce planning. IT leaders should focus on creating workforce plans based on solid data and clear goals, ensuring their teams are not just doing their jobs but actively helping the organization grow and innovate. By using data to guide workforce planning, IT departments can become more than just support – they can be a driving force behind their organizations' progress and innovation.

