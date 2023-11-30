Ziploc® and Milk Bar Launch Limited-Edition Holiday Mix Available in New Ziploc® Stay Open Design Bags

The collaboration is available for purchase at Milk Bar stores across the country, plus fans can access the exclusive recipe to make at home or during a build-your-own Milk Bar experience in NYC

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help families Unloc the holiday season, Ziploc® teamed up with Milk Bar again to release the bakery's first-ever, limited-edition take on "puppy chow" dessert – Ziploc® x Milk Bar Holiday Mix. Perfect for festive gatherings, hosting gifts, stocking stuffers, family road trips and long sessions on the couch watching holiday movies, the offering features popular holiday flavors, including corn square cereal, white chocolate, cookie butter, sprinkles and sugar cookie pieces!

Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi hosts baking class at the Milk Bar NYC Flagship store, introducing the limited-edition Ziploc® x Milk Bar Holiday Mix and the Build-A-Mix Experience available in NYC store using Ziploc® Stay Open Design bags throughout December. (PRNewswire)

Each bag of the Ziploc® x Milk Bar Holiday Mix comes pre-packaged in a quart-size Ziploc® Stay Open Design storage bag. Ziploc®'s latest innovation helps ensure the contents will stay fresh and easily snackable thanks to a cuffed opening and patented stand up bottom that keeps it upright and open for filling and sharing with confidence. For the month of December, pick up a bag at the New York City, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles Milk Bar stores for just $7, plus tax, while supplies last.

"Ziploc® bags have been a favorite tool of mine since I started baking because they are so versatile and easy to use. From rolling out and freezing dough to ensuring my baked goods always stays fresh, there's no shortage of ways that I use Ziploc® at home and in our bakeries," said Christina Tosi, Milk Bar Founder. "The new Ziploc® Stay Open Design bags help give me an extra set of hands in the kitchen. As soon as I tried them, I was immediately reminded of mixing puppy chow in a Ziploc® bag as a child, and I knew this would be another perfect collaboration."

For those not located near a Milk Bar store, don't worry! Milk Bar and Ziploc® are sharing the exclusive recipe for free on both of their websites – a wonderful opportunity for a festive home activity with friends and family. Ziploc® also created a one-stop shop, to easily find all the ingredients needed at Amazon, Target or Walmart, including Ziploc® Stay Open Design bags that allow for easily folding, filling, scooping and snacking.

NYC Build-A-Mix Experience

In addition to releasing the Ziploc® x Milk Bar Holiday Mix, Milk Bar and Ziploc® are offering the perfect holiday activity at the Milk Bar NYC Flagship store – a build-your-own (BYO) holiday mix making experience! Learn Christina Tosi's tips and tricks with the Milk Bar expert bakers, who will walk guests through building their custom mix in a gallon size Ziploc® Stay Open Design storage bag.

Book an appointment now on Milk Bar's website through the month of December for just $25 per person. Space is limited and appointments can include up to two people.

Ziploc® Stay Open Design Bags

Inspired by customers' hacks to make classic Ziploc® bags stand upright and stay open when filling, the brand recently introduced new, innovative Ziploc® Stay Open Design bags. This is a line of Storage and Freezer Bags that come equipped with a patented stand up bottom and cuffed opening that keeps them upright and open so you can finally fill with confidence. Like the Ziploc® bags you already know and love, these BPA-free bags are easy to open and close thanks to the Grip n' Seal technology that helps to lock in freshness and can be sealed for use in the fridge or to hold snacks to go. Ziploc bags can also be sealed for use in the microwave when vented.

Ziploc® Stay Open Design bags are available for purchase in stores and online through major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more. For a complete list of store availability as well as more information on new products and recipes, visit Ziploc.com.

