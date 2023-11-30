Property Management Firm RREAF Residential Announces Rebrand to RR Living

The company embarks on a new journey that will enhance the lives of its residents and team members

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Residential, the property management company under RREAF Holdings LLC, today announced its corporate rebrand to RR Living. The new brand identity comes as the company embarks on a journey to enhance the lives of its current and future customers across its 60+ apartment communities with almost 16,000 units nationwide, and more than 45,000 residents calling RR Living home.

"Since our initial launch in 2018, we've created a true living experience at all of our communities to foster an unparalleled lifestyle," said Melanie French, CEO of RR Living. "Residents live their lives with us when they choose to move into an RR Living apartment. In this new phase, we look forward to expanding our multifamily, student living and BTR portfolios while delivering an unrivaled place to call home."

Recognizing that discerning renters have a choice in where they call home, RR Living strives to become the residence of choice by encompassing the entire lifecycle of a resident – from a first apartment home, to raising a family, to eventually becoming empty-nesters. In doing so, the company aims to redefine the renter experience. As the real estate market and fluctuating interest rates are affecting the new American dream, creating a true home for individuals and families by providing a neighbor-centric environment and lifestyle, coupled with the length of residency, has increased. At a time when other owners are focused on reducing expenses, RR Living is focused on building up a true sense of home.

In 2022, French joined the company to ensure a world class execution and growth strategy after previously holding executive level multifamily leadership roles for more than 20 years, including as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal, and President with esteemed national real estate operators. RR Living is led by a team of industry veterans like French to deliver best-in-class housing for working Americans. The company is focused on growing revenues, managing expenses, and improving the overall valuation of its communities, while providing residents with a wonderful place to call home. Similar to its parent company RREAF Holdings LLC, RR Living is also headquartered in Dallas with properties located primarily across the South, Southeast and Southern Atlantic regions of the United States.

Alongside its rebrand, RR Living assumed management of 5,002 units in the last 12 months. With the addition of an anticipated 100+ new hires in 2024 as the management and acquisition platforms expand, RR Living embarks on the anticipated goal of doubling in size over the next 36 months.

About RR Living

RR Living is a fully integrated property management firm specializing in workforce housing communities. The company currently manages a multifamily portfolio consisting of nearly 16,000 units, with properties located primarily across the South, Southeast and Southern Atlantic regions of the United States. RR Living prides itself on being able to efficiently and professionally manage assets throughout its life cycle. With an experienced team of corporate and on-site professionals, RR Living is focused on growing revenues, managing expenses, and improving overall performance of its communities while providing safe and attainable housing to middle America.

About RREAF Holdings

RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated commercial real estate company based in Dallas, Texas, with roots that go back 37 years in the industry. RREAF focuses its portfolio of commercial real estate projects and development under five main divisions catering primarily to middle America with its programmatic value-add multifamily acquisitions, opportunistic hospitality and resort acquisitions, core ground-up development, large and highly amenitized master planned developments, acquisition / re-development of RV Resort Communities, Student Housing, and its ground-up extended stay hospitality development division.

RREAF and its subsidiary companies employ over 450 people directly and many thousand indirectly, mainly across the Sun Belt region, handling a wide range of commercial real estate investment matters, including in-house underwriting, due diligence, capital markets, acquisition, asset management, property management, construction management, project development, accounting, and legal support. RREAF and its debt and equity partners have built a diversified portfolio in its core competencies in excess of $4.5 billion in assets under management, across 15 states. Winner of the 2021 and 2022 Multifamily Operator of the Year Award and selected as an Optigo® 2022 and 2023 Select Sponsor, RREAF values its impact on local communities. RREAF's mission is to enhance the lives of its investors, partners, residents, and guests by providing outstanding service, excellence, and expertise with integrity, vision, values, and purpose. For more information, please visit www.rreaf.com.

