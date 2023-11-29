Jayud Enters into Strategic Partnership with Shandong Oranda Logistics

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced a Strategic partnership between Jayud and Shandong Oranda Logistics Co., Ltd. ("Oranda").

This partnership will combine Jayud's expertise in cross-border logistics with Oranda's robust international logistics network, enhancing both companies' capabilities in sea, air, and land transportation, reporting, warehousing, and supply chain management through shared resources and expertise.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Business Collaboration : Both parties will leverage their individual strengths and expertise in sea, air, and land transportation, reporting, warehousing, and supply chain management to create a cohesive and efficient service offering.

Brand Collaboration : Jayud and Oranda will jointly promote their businesses, leveraging the strengths of both brands to expand their market reach and enhance their reputation in the logistics industry.

Strategic Framework : This agreement serves as a foundational framework for the partnership, with specific details and deliverables outlined in subsequent contracts throughout the collaboration.

Promotional Activities: Unless otherwise specified, both parties have the right to list the other as a "Strategic Partner" (or under a similar name) in relevant promotional activities, ensuring that the partnership benefits both companies' reputations.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, commented, "We are thrilled to embark on this new collaboration with Shandong Oranda Logistics. This partnership aligns with our vision of expanding our global footprint and enhancing our service offerings. This partnership is a testament to Jayud's and Oranda's commitment to growth, innovation, and providing top-tier logistics services globally. Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the logistics industry, cultivate mutually beneficial relationships, thereby reshaping the landscape of international logistics. By combining our strengths, we can not only share resources, but also enhance our capabilities to serve our customers better and drive innovation in the logistics industry."

Headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong, Oranda has grown into a leading international logistics enterprise with over ten years of operations. Known for its competitive pricing and strategic use of ship-owner resources, Oranda has built an extensive client base and a mature team. With branches in key ports across China and a global presence through agents in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Oranda specializes in comprehensive logistics services for specialty goods. Its innovative chain-service model and intelligent booking system provide a full range of services, including cargo identification, transportation, reinforcement, warehousing, customs clearance, and insurance.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "is/are likely to", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

