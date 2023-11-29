Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 6, 2023

DOVER, Del., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that members of Management of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference taking place on December 6-7, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 and can be accessed live here: Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 6, 2023. Chesapeake Utilities will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 6th. To register for the presentation or a one-on-one meeting, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC, in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Heidi Watkins

Shareholder Services Manager

hwatkins@chpk.com

302.538.4764

View original content:

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation