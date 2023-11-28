Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Expansive Portfolio of Hematology/Oncology Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

36 oral and poster presentations will examine new advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of blood cancers
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present an extensive array of hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in San Diego, California (and virtually) from December 9-12, 2023. A total of 36 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding, treatment, and prognosis of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.
"Our devoted and highly esteemed team of cancer specialists and researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health remain dedicated to pioneering advancements that transform treatments, patient care, and outcomes by leveraging innovation and evolving novel therapies," said Matthew Matasar, MD, MS, Chief of Blood Disorders at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health. "As the leading cancer program in the state, our commitment to advancing oncology care is unwavering. We strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and through innovative science and research, we can uncover new insights that may transform the landscape of cancer care in the future."
Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following oral and poster presentations:
- Data from a randomized phase 3 trial conducted by the National Clinical Trials Network evaluating the tolerability and progression-free survival rate of Nivolumab-AVD compared to Bv-AVD in patients aged ≥60 with newly diagnosed advanced-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (AS-HL). The primary endpoint of the study was progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), and detailed toxicity and safety events. Response and progression were assessed by investigators using 2014 Lugano Classification.
- Data from a phase 3 trial evaluating the progression-free survival and toxicity with Nivolumab-AVD compared to Bv-AVD in pediatric patients aged ≥12 years with stage 3-4 Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL). The trial was led by SWOG and conducted by the National Clinical Trials Network. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), and safety.
- Evaluation of the A-HIPI model in generating risk groups with input on strengths and limitations for patients with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma (AS-HL). This prognostic model, developed and validated by the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium, generates the individualized probability of a progression-free survival (PFS) event or death within the first 5 years from diagnosis in patients based on continuous variables.
- Development and validation of the modern-day model, E-HIPI, in the prediction of progression-free survival of early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (E-HL) within the first five years since diagnosis. The model incorporates detailed individual patient data from international clinical trials and prospective registry data that were standardized, normalized, and harmonized as part of the HoLISTIC Consortium. The primary outcome was progression-free survival (PFS).
- Data from a clinical trial evaluating the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of home-based intravenous administration of trans-retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide in the treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). Patients were given the option of receiving at-home treatment through a partnership with Qualitas Specialty Pharmacy and were evaluated for any adverse effects.
The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:
Oral Presentations
Abstract and
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Abstract 181
Nivolumab-AVD Is Better Tolerated and
Saturday, December 9, 2023:
Abstract 308
Improved Survival of R/R Double Hit/Triple
Saturday, December 9, 2023:
Abstract 382
Treatment Patterns and Outcomes for Patients
Saturday, December 9, 2023:
Abstract 497
Outcomes of Patients with Richter
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
Abstract 603
Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Continues to
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
Abstract 607
Results from an Intergroup Randomized
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
Abstract 610
Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and Toxicity
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
Abstract 614
Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Demonstrates
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
Abstract 981
Pirtobrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R)
Monday, December 11, 2023:
Poster Presentations
Abstract and
Title
Presentation Date/Time
(Session 101)
Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia Type
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 603)
Acetyl Transferase EP300 Deficiency Leads
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 616)
A Phase Ib/II Study Evaluating Navitoclax
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 622)
Alterations in Immune Cell Composition
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 623)
Pirtobrutinib, a Highly Selective, Non-
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 626)
Multicenter Pilot Trial of Intrathecal
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 626)
Pirtobrutinib in Richter Transformation:
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 627)
Immune Reconstitution and Infection Patterns
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 642)
Treatment Effectiveness with Venetoclax-
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 703)
CD22 TCR-Engineered T Cells Exert Anti-
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 704)
Preliminary Results of Nathali-01: A First-in-
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 722)
Outcomes after RIC and Abatacept-Based
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 903)
No Place like Home: Home-Based
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 905)
Exploration of Language As a Barrier to the
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
(Session 623)
GLOBRYTE: A Phase III, Open-Label,
Sunday, December 10, 2023,
(Session 624)
Development and Validation of the Early-
Sunday, December 10, 2023,
(Session 624)
Identification of Risk Categories from the
Sunday, December 10, 2023,
(Session 624)
AHOD2131: A Randomized Phase 3
Sunday, December 10, 2023,
(Session 652)
Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL)
Sunday, December 10, 2023,
(Session 624)
Age-Based Validation of the Advanced-Stage
Monday, December 11, 2023,
(Session 626)
Odronextamab Demonstrates Durable
Monday, December 11, 2023,
(Session 653)
Patterns of Response to 200 Mg
Monday, December 11, 2023,
(Session 721)
Abatacept-Prophylaxis Based Haploidentical
Monday, December 11, 2023,
Education Program
N/A
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
N/A
Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment for Older Persons in the Modern Era
Saturday, December 9, 2023,
N/A
How is the Management Paradigm Evolving for Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2023?
Saturday, December 9, 2023:
Program: Special-Interest Sessions
Session 2
Sunday, December 10, 2023,
About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.
For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis
Media Relations Specialist
732 507 8307
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu
For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health