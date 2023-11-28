Former Central Intelligence Agency Chief of Staff Named to RaySecur Board of Advisors

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur® , the leading provider of T-ray security imaging technology, announces the appointment of Richard (Rick) Peristere to their advisory board. Rick's 24 years of leadership experience within the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Department of State will provide RaySecur with valuable insights into evolving threats and the security needs of government agencies. His appointment comes at a critical juncture in RaySecur's evolution as the company looks to expand into government markets after achieving sizable inroads with global Fortune 500 corporations, law enforcement agencies, and corrections facilities.

Former CIA Chief of Staff Named to RaySecur Board of Advisors to Support Government Market Expansion

Mail security incidents targeting U.S. government entities have increased over the past few years, both domestically and internationally. Targets of these mail-based threats have ranged from politicians and government officials, to government facilities and critical infrastructure, and even election polling sites. Most recently, fentanyl-laced letters were sent to election offices in at least five states, including Nevada, California, and Georgia. Earlier this year, over 100 letters containing white powder substances were received by legislators in Montana, Tennessee, and Kansas. In addition to domestic threats, U.S. Embassies in Spain and Ukraine were targeted with letter bombs and biological threats sent in the mail in retaliation for the Ukraine-Russia war in 2022.

"I'm excited to partner with RaySecur as we work to continue shaping the face of government and corporate security. The increasing volatility from a confluence of economic, geopolitical, and societal events has resulted in the exploitation of mail as a threat mechanism. The cutting-edge security imaging technology developed by RaySecur offers a powerful solution to keep U.S. government facilities and citizens safe from concealed threats," said Rick Peristere, former Chief of Staff to the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Founder of Arbella Consulting.

RaySecur's 2022 Mail Security report notes that over 90% of open-source mail threats involve letters and small parcels, presenting perpetrators with a relatively anonymous and low-risk delivery method. To address this, RaySecur developed MailSecur ®, the only T-ray desktop mail screening system designated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Safety Act, and capable of detecting all nine chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) dangerous substances listed by the DHS as potential mail threats. RaySecur's in-house security advisory service, comprised of former military explosives experts, former law enforcement narcotics detectives, and former USPIS dangerous mail inspectors, support MailSecur customers with risk assessments, threat intelligence, implementing industry-leading security best practices, and 24x365 image analysis and remote support.

"We're honored to have Rick join RaySecur's advisory board," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur. "His broad security expertise and distinguished career working at the highest levels of government in threat intelligence will be instrumental as we align our security solutions to best meet the needs of government customers to most effectively address their mail security risks."

As a member of RaySecur's Advisory Board, Peristere joins a diverse group of industry experts. Other board members include Dean Geribo, chief security officer for biotech leader Moderna; Jim McDonnell, former L.A. County Sheriff; Mike Howard, former chief security officer for Microsoft; Mark Sullivan, former director of the United States Secret Service; Ed Davis, former police commissioner for the City of Boston; and John Sullivan, former chief security officer for Starbucks and current chief security officer for Boston Scientific, among others.

About RaySecur

RaySecur®, Inc ., the leader in real-time 3D, T-ray security imaging, is revolutionizing concealed threat detection with MailSecur® . Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and heads of state trust RaySecur to keep them safe from hidden threats. MailSecur is the first desktop T-ray screening system designated by the DHS under the Safety Act. RaySecur and MailSecur are RaySecur, Inc. trademarks. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com.

