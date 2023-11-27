Trend Micro First to Market with AI-powered Cybersecurity Assistant for Security Teams

Trend Vision One™ – Companion upskills analysts to accelerate threat detection and response

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its new generative AI tool, Trend Companion, designed to empower security analysts by driving streamlined workflows and enhanced productivity.

Trend Companion could potentially reduce time spent on manual risk assessments and threat investigations by 50% or more.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Stretched security operations teams are struggling with the sheer volume and complexity of threat data. Trend Companion is our answer: an innovative generative AI tool designed to reduce complexity and accelerate security operations. It exemplifies the transformative innovation that drives our industry-leading cybersecurity platform. While others are slow to materialize their offering, we invested heavily in bringing this to market at high velocity and at high quality."

Trend Companion could potentially reduce analyst time spent on manual risk assessments and threat investigations by 50% or more thanks to a plain language interface which:

Explains and contextualizes alerts

Triages and recommends customized response actions

Decodes and explains complex scripts and command lines

Helps analysts develop and execute sophisticated threat hunting queries

Helps incident responders develop OSQuery queries in the IR and Forensics module

Over 13,000 Trend Micro customers already have access to Trend Companion, enabling SecOps analysts—of any skill level—to reduce mean time-to-understand and make faster and better-informed decisions.

"Trend Vision One has saved us ten percent of our time," said Matthew Guzzi, Information Systems Administrator for the South Carolina State Library. "It has eliminated the need for us to rebuild machines. It has helped us even more than that because the few times we have had a threat it has stopped it in its tracks."

Analysts predict that generative AI will eventually be embedded into all major security products, but Trend is leading the field.

Jon Oltsik, distinguished analyst and fellow at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, explained that Trend Companion has the potential to bridge the gap between SecOps knowledge and execution.

"Companion can help cybersecurity teams gain better security insights, accelerate threat detection and response, and bolster their defenses," Oltsik said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the acute impact this technology will have for security practitioners, but also the broader implications in addressing the industry's staffing and talent shortages."

Threat alerts in Trend Vision One are model-driven to adapt to the changing threat landscape. However, AI alone is not enough to keep security teams working at peak efficiency. The data that it is built on is critical. This is the value of Trend's global threat research team and Zero Day Initiative—the world's largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty program.

The combination of adaptive, model-driven threat alerts in Trend Vision One and Companion's GenAI capabilities can accelerate incident response times by 30%, reduce incident reporting by up to two hours per report, and drive more complete attack containment.

Trend Companion helps to minimize the breach opportunity for threat actors before it even materializes.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

