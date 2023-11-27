Promote Your Business
CleanSpark Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year 2023 Financial Results Via Webcast

Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner™, will discuss its fiscal year 2023 financial results via a live webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 30, 2023.

CleanSpark, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CleanSpark, Inc.)
To view the webcast, please visit www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. We own and operate data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Brittany Moore
702-989-7693
ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contact
Eleni Stylianou
702-989-7694
pr@cleanspark.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanspark-executives-to-discuss-fiscal-full-year-2023-financial-results-via-webcast-301998344.html

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.