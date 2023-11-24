Enchanting Rudolph Christmas Decorations by Gemmy Ready for Takeoff

Bring Timeless Holiday Magic to Your Home

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season with Gemmy décor inspired by the beloved Christmas television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. From self-inflating Airblown® Inflatables to adorable Animated Plush characters, these captivating decorations will delight Rudolph fans of all ages, available at The Home Depot.

Celebrate the season with Gemmy décor inspired by the beloved Christmas television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. (PRNewswire)

It's all fun and Reindeer Games with Gemmy's playful Rudolph®-themed décor.

Airblown® Inflatables

It's all fun and Reindeer Games with Gemmy's playful Rudolph®-themed inflatables.

Festive Red-And-Green Rudolph : Perfect for incorporating timeless Christmas hues, this inflatable Rudolph® stands 3.5-ft tall and wears a bright green sweater accessorized with a striped red-and-green scarf and a Santa hat. : Perfect for incorporating timeless Christmas hues, this inflatable Rudolph® stands 3.5-ft tall and wears a bright green sweater accessorized with a striped red-and-green scarf and a Santa hat.

Rudolph Wearing Puffer Vest : Bundled up in a snug red puffer vest, this Rudolph® inflatable delivers cozy Christmas vibes. Standing 5.5-ft tall, Rudolph wears a Santa hat and has a glowing red nose to light up any chilly winter night. : Bundled up in a snug red puffer vest, this Rudolph® inflatable delivers cozy Christmas vibes. Standing 5.5-ft tall, Rudolph wears a Santa hat and has a glowing red nose to light up any chilly winter night.

Bumble Wearing Puffer Vest: Standing a life-size 6.5-ft tall, the Bumble™ inflatable extends a friendly wave to all passersby. Wearing a blue puffer vest, red scarf, and Santa hat, the Abominable Snow Monster is styled with his goofy trademark expression. Craft a festive scene in your yard by pairing the Puffer Vest Rudolph and Bumble inflatables! : Standing a life-size 6.5-ft tall, the Bumble™ inflatable extends a friendly wave to all passersby. Wearing a blue puffer vest, red scarf, and Santa hat, the Abominable Snow Monster is styled with his goofy trademark expression. Craft a festive scene in your yard by pairing the Puffer Vest Rudolph and Bumble inflatables!

Animated Plush

The Rudolph® and Bumble™ Animated Plush characters dance to holiday tunes and bring the heartwarming spirit of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life.

Animated Plush Rudolph : Waddling to the tune of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and complete with a red nose that glows, the Animated Plush Rudolph is dressed in adorable festive pajamas that proclaim "Ready Santa." : Waddling to the tune of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and complete with a red nose that glows, the Animated Plush Rudolph is dressed in adorable festive pajamas that proclaim "Ready Santa."

Animated Plush Bumble: The Abominable Snow Monster Animated Plush wears red suspenders as he moves side-to-side to the cheerful melody of "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas ." : The Abominable Snow Monster Animated Plush wears red suspenders as he moves side-to-side to the cheerful melody of "Have a."

Experience the nostalgic joy of Rudolph and Bumble with the enchanting Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® collection from Gemmy, available now in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gemmy Industries