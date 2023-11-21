Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share will be paid on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the bank has assets exceeding $10 billion. Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,200 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wtb-financial-corporation-declares-common-shareholder-dividend-301995243.html

SOURCE W.T.B. Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.