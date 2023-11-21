'Tis the (Fry) Season-ing: Celebrate the Holidays with Checkers & Rally's and Get Your FREE Fries

It's beginning to smell a lot like deals! Checkers & Rally's 'sleighs' the season with Black "FryDay" offers and more 'Fry-Seasoned' promotions starting December 4

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, today announced a sleigh full of unbeatable and mouthwatering deals soon available to ring in the holidays, starting with Black "FryDay" weekend and throughout December at participating locations nationwide. Long recognized as serving the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America*, Checkers is propelling fans through the holiday shopping season with the gift of FREE fries.

Checkers & Rally’s Black (PRNewswire)

From Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26, guests who plan to shop 'til they drop are encouraged to stop by their nearest Checkers & Rally's for a FREE Fry Lover's XL when combined with any purchase (for those part of the Checkers & Rally's Rewards Program). Join the Rewards program by downloading the app, or signing up at checkers.com/rewards. Checkers & Rally's fries are secretly seasoned, and famously good, providing fry fans with all the "fry-fuel" they need to get through the busy, shopping-filled weekend.

Separately, from December 4 – 30, Checkers & Rally's is offering reward members a chance to 'deck their cravings' with the following offers**:

FREE Funnel Cake Fries with any purchase

FREE Large Fry with purchase of a Baconzilla! ® , featuring two large hand-seasoned, 100 percent beef hamburger patties piled high with four slices of crispy bacon, two slices of American cheese, melted cheddar cheese, ketchup and mayonnaise on a toasted bakery-style bun.

BUY ONE, GET ONE three-piece Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders, fully loaded with flavor, with white meat crispy coated in Checkers & Rally's famous fry seasoning for a signature zesty taste. Available in Classic and Buffalo flavors.

Download the Checkers & Rally's rewards app on the App Store and Google Play and sign up today.

"Black Friday is synonymous with finding the best deal and, given it also falls on a literal Friday, it's only natural that Checkers & Rally's wants to be a part of the biggest 'FryDay' of the season and reward our loyal fans, satisfying their every taste bud with our perfectly seasoned fries," said Ryan Joy, Executive Chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "In rounding out the holiday season – which is 'fry-nally' here – our loyal fans will have fry- and fry-seasoned-centric deals to choose from throughout December, making it hard to know which to indulge in first!"

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to any of these offers throughout the holidays at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business

**Available at participating locations only while supplies last. Limit one offer per person, per visit. Offers may not be combined. Free Large Fry with purchase of Baconzilla renews daily; BOGO 3 pc Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders offer renews weekly. Free Funnel Cake Fries with any purchase renews weekly. See Rewards section of Checkers/Rally's App for details to claim offer.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants