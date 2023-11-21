SiriusXM to Present at the 7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit and the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28th at 11:45 am ET and the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4th at 3:00 pm ET. A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

